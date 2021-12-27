ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tributes paid to BBC DJ and presenter Janice Long, who has died aged 66

Cover picture for the articleThe music world has been remembering the trailblazing impact of Janice Long after the death of the DJ and presenter was announced yesterday. Long passed away on Christmas Day from what has...

The Independent

Jeremy Vine and Greg James lead tributes to ‘legendary’ radio DJ Janice Long

Jeremy Vine Greg James and Jo Whiley have led tributes to “legendary” BBC radio presenter Janice Long following her death aged 66.The radio DJ, who became a “trailblazer” as the first woman to have her own daily show on Radio 1 and the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops, died at home on Christmas Day following a short illness, her agent said.During her 40-year career, she helped launch the careers of future stars including Amy Winehouse, Adele and The Smiths, and led coverage of major music events such as Live Aid.Going to miss you, #janicelong pic.twitter.com/agq39zipdn—...
Daily Mail

'I'll see you the week after next - hopefully': Tributes pour in for radio presenter Janice Long after her death from pneumonia aged 66 as her heart-breaking final radio link is revealed

Tributes have poured in for the trailblazing radio presenter Janice Long who died on Christmas Day at the age of 66 as her final radio link was revealed today. Long, who was the first regular female presenter on Top Of The Pops, enjoyed a 40-year career in broadcasting, hosting shows on television and radio.
