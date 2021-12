Growing up, I didn’t always fit in. Early on, I became comfortable with being uncomfortable on the outside from the fraught social dynamics of school to the traditional views of my family at home — both challenging situations that shaped who I am today. While it felt isolating almost all the time to be in this position, it also felt extremely liberating to live according to what I felt was true to me. I didn’t want to live a life dictated by the fear of what others thought. It’s not surprising then that when I met my husband, who is very similar in this regard, we eschewed common checkpoints of what a relationship may look like and how it progresses and forged a path that was based on our values and priorities as a couple. That included not having a wedding.

