Police Investigate Shooting Death Of 13-Year-old Tulsa Boy

A 13-year-old is dead following an early morning shooting near 61st and Peoria. Detectives said the city's latest homicide victim is the second 13-year-old shot and killed in Tulsa in the last four days.

People who live near 60th and Owasso said around 4:30 Monday morning they heard several gunshots. Detectives said they have a lot of evidence collected from the scene and hope they are able to get more information from neighbors. They are also hoping to find surveillance video from nearby that could lead them to a suspect.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said detectives do not believe the two shootings are connected but said it's a tragedy to lose two 13-year-olds, especially during the holidays.

“Honestly I’ve been doing this three years now and it’s shocking every time it happens and yeah there is an extra layer of tragedy when it’s a young man or a young child," said Lieutenant Watkins.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact the Tulsa Police Department at (918)-596-9222. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.