ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police Investigate Shooting Death Of 13-Year-old Tulsa Boy

By Mallory Thomas
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cf2g0_0dWsLjsI00

A 13-year-old is dead following an early morning shooting near 61st and Peoria. Detectives said the city's latest homicide victim is the second 13-year-old shot and killed in Tulsa in the last four days.

People who live near 60th and Owasso said around 4:30 Monday morning they heard several gunshots. Detectives said they have a lot of evidence collected from the scene and hope they are able to get more information from neighbors. They are also hoping to find surveillance video from nearby that could lead them to a suspect.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said detectives do not believe the two shootings are connected but said it's a tragedy to lose two 13-year-olds, especially during the holidays.

“Honestly I’ve been doing this three years now and it’s shocking every time it happens and yeah there is an extra layer of tragedy when it’s a young man or a young child," said Lieutenant Watkins.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact the Tulsa Police Department at (918)-596-9222. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.

Comments / 3

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Teenage Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

A teenager has been arrested for the murder of a 13-year-old boy at an apartment complex earlier this week, says Tulsa Police. Officers say the 13-year-old suspect shot and killed 13-year-old Lamar Norman at the Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria early Monday morning. They say because of the suspect's age, officers are not releasing any other details.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Deputies: Woman Killed In Altercation At Trailer Park; Suspect In Custody

A woman was killed at a trailer park near 65th Street north and Lewis, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says the man was renting the trailer from Amy Dawn Beasley, and he called them to report she was unconscious. That man, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Forrest Clay Peterson has now been arrested on a complaint of murder.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: 1 Person Hospitalized After Crash Involving Unlicensed Teenage Driver

A woman has critical injuries after Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy driving his parents' car wrecked into the woman's pickup. Officers said both the boy and his mother could face charges, and neither the teen boy nor the pickup driver had a license. Officers said the teen boy was speeding down this road at about 90 miles an hour to get to work when he crashed into the woman's pickup, which ejected her.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Nightclub Shooting

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to shooting a security guard outside a nightclub. Jaden Perez admitted to the shooting outside the Midnight Rodeo in August. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the guard kicked Perez out of the club and the two then got into a fight outside. Prosecutors...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect Accused Of Killing 13-Year-Old Boy At Parkview Terrace Apartments Identified

The suspect who shot and killed a teenager at the Parkview Terrace Apartments has been identified by Tulsa Police. Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Christian Harrison who they say is a member of the Seminole Tribe. Tulsa police say Harrison got into an argument with the victim's older brother last Wednesday at the Parkview Terrace Apartments near 61st and Union.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Dies In Coweta House Fire

Coweta investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire that broke out at a mobile home on Wednesday night. According to firefighters, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire started, but only the man made it out safely. Coweta firefighters say when they...
COWETA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family Mourns 14-Year-Old Bystander Killed In LAPD Shooting: 'She Died In My Arms And There Was Nothing I Could Do'

The parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old bystander who was fatally struck by a bullet when police fired at a suspect in a Los Angeles department store, mourned the loss of their daughter in a press conference on Tuesday. Police believe an officer's stray bullet tore through a dressing room wall, killing the teen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Tulsa On Several Outstanding Warrants; Accused Of Stealing Car In Mayes Co.

Tulsa Police have arrested a man wanted on several warrants. According to TPD, officers approached 36-year-old Kevin Caldwell on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of the Natural Foods Market near 31st and Harvard. They say Caldwell had 10 warrants out for his arrest in Tulsa. Police say he also had a 1997 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen out of Mayes County in November month.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Dinosaur Statue Stolen From Route 66 Souvenir Store

A dinosaur statue was stolen from a souvenir store along Route 66 in Tulsa Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Decopolis near Route 66 and Peoria shows a man taking apart the statue using tools and then leaving with it. Owners of the store say they plan on filing a police report and are asking anyone who sees the dino, to contact them.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
665
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy