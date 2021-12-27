ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State trooper fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate for state employees, union says

By Andrew Brinker, The Boston Globe
 3 days ago

“Unfortunately this is the first of many,” the State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote in the statement.

State police trainees at a graduation ceremony in October.

A Massachusetts State Trooper was fired last week for failing to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate, according to the trooper’s union.

He was the first state trooper to be fired under the vaccine mandate, the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a statement. The mandate, which applies to some 42,000 executive branch employees, required state employees to show proof of their vaccine status or seek a religious or medical exemption by Oct. 17.

“Unfortunately this is the first of many,” the State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote in the statement. “During a time of critically short staffing and in a world where we strive to have a well rounded, educated and wholesome Trooper, this is a loss for all of us.”

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.

