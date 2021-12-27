TriStar limits visitors amid COVID surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TriStar will implement a one visitor only policy at all of its facilities as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Some facilities, like Tristar Summit Medical Center, recently implemented the policy, whereas other centers had already limited patients to only having one visitor.

“We recognize the role loved ones play in the healing process and are committed to providing our patients with an environment that is both warm and supportive, and designed to safely reduce the transmission of COVID-19. A limited visitor policy remains in place and virtual/spatially distanced visits are strongly encouraged,” TriStar Summit said in a statement.

Visitor hours vary based on which unit patients are staying in.

Children under 12-years-old will not be permitted. Labor and delivery patients will be allowed to have two visitors and end-of-life circumstances will be discussed on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors will be required to socially distance themselves from patients and wear required PPE.

