Mental Health

Tips on making “REST”olutions this year

ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new year right around the corner, resolutions are at the forefront of our minds. But, mental health advocate, Heidi Robey, is here to put a twist on how we think about these goals. She introduced a term she calls “RESTolutions”. This is different from a resolution because...

www.abc4.com

Jamestown Sun

Tips for making the holidays brighter

The holidays are often a time of joy, togetherness and good cheer. However, for many older adults, especially if they live alone, the holidays can be stressful and even depressing. Older adults are more likely to have experienced the loss of significant others, good health, independence and mobility, and a...
thememphis100.com

Tips on handling end-of-year fatigue

Despite hanging beautiful decorations with Christmas music playing, many are also left preparing their home for holiday guests, cooking grandiose dinners and wrapping up holiday shopping – making it an exhausting time of year (especially when you’re supposed to be relaxed and taking a break from work stress).
Bucks County Courier Times

Trouble with your New Year's resolution? Here are some tips to make it stick

As the year comes to an end, one tradition that has been around for 4,000 years comes to everyone’s mind: New Year’s resolutions. The infamously famous tradition that everyone keeps alive.  It’s true that many people do not keep their resolutions, I am at fault for that as well. However, I wondered throughout my 16 years of life and trying to keep my resolutions alive, how do we keep resolutions? More specifically, how do we keep them...
Footwear News

8 Incredibly Easy Ways to Stay Fit

‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies, gathering around a pie, and throwing back an eggnog or two. With more time spent with friends and family and less time hitting the gym, it can be tough to keep that number on the scale from crawling up. Even the most disciplined may be challenged to stick to a healthy diet and fitness routine during the holiday season. That’s why we rounded up the easiest ways to stay fit during the holidays and jumpstart your journey ahead of the New Year. 1. Stick to your routine Sure, there are a lot more distractions and it’s...
SheKnows

How to Take a Guilt-Free Mental Health Day & Make the Most of It

It seems that we all can agree that if you’re not feeling well, you should stay home from work. If your nose is running, you have a fever or severe cough, calling in sick for work is a no-brainer. But why do we only allow ourselves time off for those types of “sick” and not others? (Especially now that so many of us are working full-time from home!) Mental health is just as important as physical health, and according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experience mental illness each year. Untreated mental illness can lead to...
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
spring.org.uk

This Common Vegetable Lowers Blood Pressure

The vegetable lowered the blood pressure of those already taking medication. Eating potatoes reduces blood pressure without causing weight gain, a study has found. Two servings of spuds per day, with skins, are almost as effective at lowering blood pressure as eating oatmeal. Most of the people in the study...
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
