12.24.2021 | 11:30 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department and Cal Fire Riverside County responded to a swift water rescue call at Mission Inn and the Bridge which is the same location as yesterday's water rescue. (Video on YT channel) Per RFD scanner, the woman trapped was the same woman from yesterdays rescue that first responders were unable to locate. Apparently she was standing on a sand bar screaming for help, Cal Fire wouldn't confirm that it was her, but her husband was on scene and confirmed it, but refused an SOT. A rescue team arrived with water gear and set up a raft to get across the river bottom. They made it to the back of the island where the woman was at and rescued her. The area where they used the raft was out of sight but there are clips of the rescue team on the raft and in the water in the video. Also, you can see the woman standing on the island. She was rescued and refused medical treatment.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO