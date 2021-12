The Chiefs didn't have a vintage start to the season, losing four of its first seven games. But over the past several weeks, few, if any, NFL teams have looked as dominant during Kansas City's eight-game win streak, as the team has built an average margin of victory of 20.2 points over that span. Sunday's 36–10 win against the Steelers gave the Chiefs their sixth straight AFC West title.

