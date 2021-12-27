Monday, December 27th, 2021

With your support, the Mercer County Fairgrounds, Inc. was able to make all of these improvements possible! Being a Non-Profit Organization, we couldn't do it without you!. Cattle Barn Wash Rack | Coldwater Young Farmers Arena Expansion | Additional Gravel Drives | New Garage Doors on the Old Restrooms | Grain Bin Gazebo | West Lot Parking (Driveways, Fencing, Tile, Electric) | Buckeye Building Improvements (Pressure Washing & Exterior Painting) | Security Cameras | WiFi Throughout Grounds | Lean To on Horse Barn.
