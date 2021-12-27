2021: The Year in Area Sports

The most daunting challenge I faced this year in assuming coverage of local sports in the News-Times was taking my own photographs with little previous experience using a professional camera. And though the quality of my photos that ran this last year weren’t always to a level I’m completely satisfied with, my hope is to continue improving in order to best highlight our area’s dedicated student-athletes. Please enjoy a sample of some of the News-Times sports’ favorite photos from the previous 365 days, and from all of us here at the News-Times, have a happy, healthy and prosperous new year. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO