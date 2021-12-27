ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021: The Year in Area Sports

Daily Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 is quickly drawing to an end, and...

dailystandard.com

eastaurorabee.com

Year in Review — Sports

COVID-19. More than a year into the pandemic that began in late 2019, the virus still dominated virtually every aspect of our daily lives, including how, when and where sporting events could safely take place. But unlike the spring of 2020 when so much remained unknown about the novel disease, athletes were not relegated to the sidelines – or, more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYC

Live Fit Sport and Wellness Center proving great asset to area

FAIRMONT Minn. (KEYC) - Before Alex Schliesmann came along and built Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center, the old K-Mart in Fairmont sat empty for years, but now it has a purpose. “Everyone talked to me on why do you need it so big. Well, honestly just because we can...
FAIRMONT, MN
Daily Standard

Soaring away

CELINA - Any hope that the momentum Celina picked up in winning the OVISCO Classic semifinal on Monday was quickly swept away by the tenacious Marion Local defense. [More]
CELINA, OH
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
#Grand Lake#Area Sports
restorationnewsmedia.com

Oh, what a year 2021 was for area sports

While 2020 justifiably was the wildest year on The Wilson Times readership area’s sports scene proba... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS
APG of Wisconsin

The year in sports

The year ended with the sad passing of one of the most recognizable figures in sports. John Madden inspired budding broadcasters across the country with his love for the game of football and celebration of feats on and off the gridiron. But the year provided plenty of highlights as well....
SPORTS
Newport News-Times

The year in sports photos

The most daunting challenge I faced this year in assuming coverage of local sports in the News-Times was taking my own photographs with little previous experience using a professional camera. And though the quality of my photos that ran this last year weren’t always to a level I’m completely satisfied with, my hope is to continue improving in order to best highlight our area’s dedicated student-athletes. Please enjoy a sample of some of the News-Times sports’ favorite photos from the previous 365 days, and from all of us here at the News-Times, have a happy, healthy and prosperous new year. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
PHOTOGRAPHY

