Seaman, OH

Johnnie Lee Wolford

Johnnie Lee Wolford, 57 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio. Johnnie was born on February 8, 1964, in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Ronnie and Judy (Cross) Wolford. Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents. Johnnie is survived by four sisters, Rhonda Moore of South Carolina, Brenda Moell of Peebles, Tammy Rudd of Peebles, and Tina Nehus of West Union. Johnnie will be missed by his grandchild, Taylor. The family is planning a memorial service, to be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

