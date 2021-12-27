Ford, NavInfo Team Up To Create Next-Gen Location-Based Services

Ford’s Blue Oval City campus was originally announced back in September as a new, sprawling complex set to be built in Stanton, Tennessee. There, the automaker will produce electric vehicles, including a next-generation electric Ford F-Series model, which will ride on its own dedicated platform, as well as batteries, while also housing suppliers and creating around 6,000 new jobs. But while this new piece of real estate is garnering most of the news, Ford also announced that its new BlueOvalSk Battery Park – a major component of the automaker’s joint-venture with SK Innovation – will open in Glendale, Kentucky in 2025. But Ford isn’t just building a pair of EV plants in The Bluegrass State – it’s also aiming to improve Kentucky’s education system, according to Louisville Business First.
