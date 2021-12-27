Richmond County Health Department reports 2 COVID-related deaths

ROCKINGHAM — Two Richmond County residents died from COVID complications over the Christmas weekend.

The Richmond County Health Department announced the pair of COVID-related deaths late Monday morning, bringing the local toll to 157 since April of 2020.

There have now been six during the month of November. The others were reported Dec. 6, 7, 16 and 20.

According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 24 African American females, 27 African American males, three “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, three Hispanic males, two American Indian males, 49 Caucasian females and 46 Caucasian males.

Those who have died range in age: 38 have been 80 or older; 40 have been in their 70s; 42 in their 60s; 24 in their 50s; eight in their 40s; and five in their 20s or 30s.

Of the county’s deaths, 125 have been at a hospital, 25 have passed away in another healthcare facility and seven have died outside of a health setting.

Based on previous reports, the latest deaths appear to be of two women, one African American and one Caucasian. One was in her 70s, the other in her 60s. They both appear to have died in a hospital.

Health Director Cheryl Speight said earlier this month that nine individuals who have died since vaccines were made available were fully vaccinated. Speight also said she was not aware of any deaths attributed to any of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines.

New case numbers will not be reported by the Health Department or N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Dec. 22, the Health Department reported that 20,476 county residents had been vaccinated.

Vaccinations have been authorized for children as young as 5 and booster shots are now available for all vaccinated adults.

COVID vaccinations and boosters are available at the Health Department from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8-5, and 8-11 a.m. on Fridays with no appointment needed.