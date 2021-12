Leadership is not just a position or a title given by an organization. It is a mindset. If the COVID-19 pandemic has been of any value, the lesson is that we need to drive our lives toward becoming as self-reliant as possible. The future is unpredictable, and the times are unprecedented, but the one certainty that can help you take the lead in your life, and not let circumstances dictate your decisions, is that building in service to values, mission and purpose will drive entrepreneurship more successfully than a quest for money.

