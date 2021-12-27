ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 release date

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Netflix announces date for season 2 of "Bridgerton"

One year after the first season of “Bridgerton” was released, Netflix has announced the release date for the second season. Netflix announced the show will premiere on March 25, 2022.

A clip of the announcement, posted on YouTube, features the cast reading the announcement.

The show, based on a book series by Julia Quinn, was Netflix’s most-watched TV series ever until “Squid Game” surpassed its viewership in October, Today reported.

The second season of “Bridgerton” will focus on Anthony Bridgerton as he tries to court Edwina Sharma, but falls for her sister Kate instead, People Magazine reported.

There will be cast additions in season 2, including Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young, Deadline reported. Julie Andrews is returning as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

©2021 Cox Media Group

