Thousands of cranes killed by bird flu in northern Israel

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens as authorities try to contain what they say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation's history. Uri Naveh, a senior...

