Arrest number 4 this month for convicted forger

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A convicted forger Wichita Falls police this month warned merchants to watch for has been arrested and released a fourth time this month.

Wichita County booking photo

The latest charge is for theft, enhanced for two separate purchases by alleged forged checks totaling about $1,700 at a flooring store.

Police identified 41-year-old Michelle Heels from video the store owner brought in.

Prior to the latest arrest, Heels was last arrested and released on bond on Dec. 16. Other December bookings were on Dec. 10 and 3.

So far this month, Heels has posted bonds of $75,000, $60,000, $22,500, and $20,000 on her forgery and theft charges.

The Dec. 3 booking came after police made an appeal to the public for help finding her, and police say she came in and turned herself in.

Detectives say her thefts and check forgeries of stolen checks prompted one chain to decline any more checks from customers.

She now has six forgery and theft charges this month.

Police have advised merchants in this area to be alert if she enters their premises.

On December 1, Wichita Falls police asked the public’s help in locating Heels on charges of forgeries at businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Vernon, and forgery against an elderly person. They told businesses to stay alert if she entered their premises.

One of her charges alleges a forgery at a business on Jacksboro Highway and purchase of a $2,400 ATV cart.

Another was at a hardware chain store in Wichita Falls where a woman wearing medical scrubs came in and purchased a backpack blower for $521. The manager told police she said she was buying it for her elderly father so he could start a lawn care business.

Police say the forged checks being used were stolen from a 72-year-old man.

Police say surveillance video from other stores indicates Heels wore similar clothing and was targeting upper-end equipment, and detectives have been contacting other agencies here and in Oklahoma who have identified fraud cases involving Heels.

A lawn and garden equipment store on Seymour Highway reported forged checks on two days totaling about $1,000.

Another Wichita Falls business reported taking a forged check for about $5,500 in November for a zero-turn mower.

In October, police say a 72-year-old man said checks had been stolen from his home and the checks were being forged and passed at various businesses.

Aliases listed on the booking sheet for Heels include Cimmie Chriswell and Michelle Flint. Her description is 5’1″, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

