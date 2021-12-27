Panthers sent home from practice after adding six players to COVID list

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina had eight players on the COVID list heading into Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which upended the Panthers 32-6.

Per ESPN, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the team is "exploring any and all options" to make sure it has a full roster for next week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina was officially eliminated from playoff contention after the blowout loss to Tampa Bay and has now lost five straight games with Cam Newton under center. Rhule has not yet given any indication as to whether he will start Newton or Sam Darnold against New Orleans in Week 17.