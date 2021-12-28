Garbage Can Attack at NYC Burlington Store Leaves Woman Badly Hurt: Cops
Three young people are wanted for allegedly chucking a metal garbage can in the face of a 42-year-old woman inside a Burlington Coat...www.nbcnewyork.com
Three young people are wanted for allegedly chucking a metal garbage can in the face of a 42-year-old woman inside a Burlington Coat...www.nbcnewyork.com
this is an average day in New York City and surrounding area I don't see the big deal if he's caught he will be released immediately and maybe you can finish the job
These girls look young; everyone can make all the comments they want, but at some point, people will need to find out why these kids are so violent and get to the root cause. I would start at home, and school then go from there.
Where were you on the story about the guy who murdered his parents Christmas morning? Do people pick their comments based on the color of the article? We need a poll.🤣🤣🤣
Comments / 55