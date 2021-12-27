ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Amanda Seyfried isolating from husband after COVID-19 exposure

By Emily Selleck
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amanda Seyfried says it’s “f–king hard” to spend the holidays separated from family. The “Mean Girls” star celebrated Christmas apart from her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their 1-year-old son, Thomas, after she and her mini-me daughter, 4-year-old Nina, were exposed to COVID-19. “It...

