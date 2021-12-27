ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 13 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dx12I_0dWs6via00

While Ohio State hasn’t played a game since Dec. 11 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, it has not yet impacted the Buckeyes' standing in the polls.

In fact, the program moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Ohio State is 8-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play this season, including four consecutive wins. However, the Buckeyes have been forced to cancel three straight games, including tomorrow night’s home matchup with New Orleans, after both players and staff tested positive.

That said, Buckeyes returned to practice on Sunday and are hopeful they’ll be able to play Sunday’s game against Nebraska, which tips off at 8 p.m. on BTN.

The full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Baylor (61)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. Gonzaga
  5. UCLA
  6. Kansas
  7. USC
  8. Iowa State
  9. Arizona
  10. Michigan State
  11. Auburn
  12. Houston
  13. Ohio State
  14. Seton Hall
  15. LSU
  16. Texas
  17. Kentucky
  18. Alabama
  19. Colorado State
  20. Providence
  21. Villanova
  22. Xavier
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Texas Tech

-----

-----

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Excited For California Homecoming In Rose Bowl

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud grew up 45 minutes to an hour’s drive down the 210 Freeway from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. And while he would much rather be in Dallas or Miami for the College Football Playoff semifinals this week, Stroud is excited to return home and play in front of friends and family on Saturday afternoon.
