Metro North Regional Housing Advisory Committee

To Improve Watersheds, Forest Health, or Infrastructure Maintenance. The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting grant proposals from December 13, 2021 through January 21, 2022 from federal agencies, state and local governments, tribal governments, private and nonprofit entities, and landowners for protection, restoration, and enhancement of resource conditions and roads/trail maintenance and obliteration. Projects can be on National Forest System lands, and non-Federal lands where projects would benefit local communities.
