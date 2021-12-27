ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro North Regional Housing Advisory Committee

woburnma.gov
 3 days ago

Metro North Regional Housing Advisory Committee Virtual Meeting. Dial by Location: 1-646-518-9805 (New York); 1-646-558-8656 (New York) 11:30 – 11:45 North Reading Whittridge Place and the...

www.woburnma.gov

Business Monthly

Ball announces Spending Affordability Advisory Committee

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced the Spending Affordability Advisory Committee (SAAC) for fiscal year 2023. The SAAC is a non-partisan body charged with providing policy advice to the County Executive on fiscal planning. The committee is made up of several residents representing different disciplines and areas of expertise, and includes representation from education entities, council staff, and executive staff.
POLITICS
jurupavalley.org

Apply Now to the Community Development Advisory Committee

At their January 20, 2022 meeting, the City Council will make one (1) appointment to the Community Development Advisory Committee. The term of each member of the Community Development Advisory Committee shall be for four years or until their successors are appointed and sworn in as members whichever is later.
POLITICS
theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee Grants Available

To Improve Watersheds, Forest Health, or Infrastructure Maintenance. The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting grant proposals from December 13, 2021 through January 21, 2022 from federal agencies, state and local governments, tribal governments, private and nonprofit entities, and landowners for protection, restoration, and enhancement of resource conditions and roads/trail maintenance and obliteration. Projects can be on National Forest System lands, and non-Federal lands where projects would benefit local communities.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth to remain part of regional shellfish committee

ELLSWORTH — There are seven active clammers who live in Ellsworth. But they dig outside city limits in the clam flats of Frenchman Bay. Those flats have been restored through conservation, clam seeding, regional closures and other measures the Frenchman Bay Regional Shellfish Committee enacted after forming in 2009. Ellsworth, Hancock, Lamoine, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan and Trenton all joined the committee, with Ellsworth acting as program administrator.
ELLSWORTH, ME
State
New York State
ifiberone.com

WDFW holding virtual open house for north central region on Jan. 19

EPHRATA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is hosting a north central region open house to provide updates and take questions from the public. The virtual open house is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to discuss regional fish and wildlife topics. The WDFW north central region includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
EPHRATA, WA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are 5 New Laws That Start In 2022 In New York

As it happened every year, with a new year comes new laws that were passed that go into effect on the 1st of the year. 2022 is no different here in Western New York. There are several new laws that local legislators passed in 2021 that will start this Saturday or really soon afterward.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ban against unvaccinated workers begins in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Appoints Lisa Flores, Marjorie Landa To Key Roles In Administration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams has announced two appointments he describes as key to his incoming administration. Lisa Flores has been appointed as director of the mayor’s Office of Contract Services, and Marjorie Landa has been named to lead the newly created mayor’s Office of Risk Management and Compliance. Adams says these offices are central to his vision for delivering an accountable, efficient and transparent government to New Yorkers. “For far too long, our system has been suspect in this city, and we’re going to turn that around and start giving New Yorkers their money’s worth. I’m excited about this team we’re building,” he said. These new appointees will report to Adams’ chief counsel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County to distribute thousands of KN95 masks to the public

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Erie County, the Erie County Department of Health is planning on distributing thousands of KN95 masks to the public. According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the county. Poloncarz says the new variant was first identified by the University at Buffalo's genetic sequencing program from local samples collected between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Adams announces ‘seasoned’ appointments, including NYC social services head

Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday announced the selection of several “seasoned” administration officials, including an appointment to head the Big Apple’s social services agency. Gary Jenkins, the Human Resource Administration administrator, will serve as commissioner of the agency, the incoming mayor said in a press release. Jenkins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ehrintelligence.com

GAO Appoints Seven New Members to Health IT Advisory Committee

“Today’s appointees bring impressive qualifications and a range of experiences and perspectives to the HITAC’s work on such issues as the use of technology to promote care coordination, addressing the needs of children and other vulnerable populations, and supporting public health,” Dodaro said. “These new additions, along...
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
postnewsgroup.com

City’s Largest Landlord Launches Program to Cover Back Rent for Tenants Denied State Funds

San Francisco’s largest landlord earlier this week announced it will forgive the uncovered portion of back-rent owed by tenants unable to pay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With California’s eviction moratorium having expired more than two months ago, thousands of renters across the state have been faced with finding the funds to pay back rent incurred during the pandemic or face eviction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityandstateny.com

Racial justice is coming to a New York City ballot near you

For the past several months, New York City has once again been quietly preparing to amend its governing document, the New York City Charter. A commission tasked with recommending changes with an eye on racial justice has been researching and holding public hearings to gather input about what such changes should look like. Now it has approved and delivered three ballot proposals, giving New Yorkers just under a year to learn about what amendments they’ve been asked to vote on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pasadenanow.com

Municipal Services Committee Votes in Support of Fareless Metro

The City Council’s Municipal Services Committee unanimously voted to recommend the City Council support an initiative that would allow local students in the Pasadena Unified School District and Pasadena City College to ride Metro buses for free under a pilot program that will last through Dec. 31, 2022. The...
PASADENA, CA
pnwag.net

USDA Seeks Nominations for Membership on Food Safety Advisory Committee

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is soliciting nominations for membership to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection. USDA expects to appoint committee members in 2022. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “attracting and appointing individuals from diverse perspectives and expertise to serve on [the committee] will be essential to accomplishing our food safety goals.”
AGRICULTURE

