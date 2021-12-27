Metro North Regional Housing Advisory Committee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams has announced two appointments he describes as key to his incoming administration. Lisa Flores has been appointed as director of the mayor’s Office of Contract Services, and Marjorie Landa has been named to lead the newly created mayor’s Office of Risk Management and Compliance. Adams says these offices are central to his vision for delivering an accountable, efficient and transparent government to New Yorkers. “For far too long, our system has been suspect in this city, and we’re going to turn that around and start giving New Yorkers their money’s worth. I’m excited about this team we’re building,” he said. These new appointees will report to Adams’ chief counsel.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO