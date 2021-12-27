Toro Electric Power Shovel/Vacuum Sealer

If you like to buy groceries in bulk, meal prep, or sous vide your food, then you, my friend, need to consider buying a vacuum sealer. These handy machines help suck the air out of specific bags or containers to keep your food fresh, which means no more stale pantry items or frozen foods that are unrecognizable (and probably inedible) due to freezer burn. You can use them for produce, meats, liquids, bread, crackers, and pretty much anything you want to save for later, and they’re not only fun to use, but can also help save you some time and money so you’re not tossing out good food before you have a chance to eat it.

