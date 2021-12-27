ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Mother Teresa’s Indian charity is blocked from received foreign money

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country’s government said the charity which helps the poor failed to meet conditions for funding under local laws. India’s government has blocked Mother Teresa’s charity from receiving foreign funds, saying the Catholic organisation did not meet conditions under local laws, dealing a blow to one of the most prominent groups...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Foreign tourists rejoice Indian fervour of Christmas in Himachal's Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): With the midnight mass prayers being sung in unison as Christmas festivities began in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, the foreign tourists lauded the Indian fervour of the festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Locals along with foreigners offered prayers...
RELIGION
The Independent

Evangelicals a rising force inside Argentine prisons

The loud noise from the opening of an iron door marks Jorge Anguilante’s exit from the Pinero prison every Saturday. He heads home for 24 hours to minister at a small evangelical church he started in a garage in Argentina’s most violent city.Before he walks through the door, guards remove handcuffs from “Tachuela” — Spanish for “Tack,” as he was known in the criminal world. In silence, they stare at the hit-man-turned-pastor who greets them with a single word: “Blessings.”The burly, 6-foot-1 (1.85-meter) man whose tattoos are remnants of another time in his life — back when he says...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Mamata Banerjee
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Narendra Modi
Shropshire Star

Save The Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

The US embassy in the country said it was appalled by the ‘barbaric attack in Kayah state that killed at least 35 civilians’. International aid group Save The Children said two of its workers were missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat.
SOCIETY
wtvbam.com

Hindu vigilante groups disrupt Christmas celebrations on Modi territory

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Hardline Hindu vigilante groups disrupted Christmas mass in parts of India, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core territory ahead of local elections in the coming months, media reported on Monday. The disruption of Christmas celebrations at the weekend and last week included the...
INDIA
The Independent

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity jailed for three years for taking part in mass anti-military coup protests

A prominent celebrity actor and model in Myanmar has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking part in mass protests against junta rule.Paing Takhon, 25, has vocally condemned the military government on social media and also taken part in several mass protests.Mr Takhon was arrested at his house in Yangon by around 50 soldiers who arrived in eight military trucks in April this year, according to his sister.Khin Maung Myint, the actor’s legal adviser, told news agency AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labour.”The verdict was delivered on the same day a prosecution witness...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Government Of India#Catholic#The Home Ministry#Christians#Hindu#West Bengal
The Guardian

Jesus statue smashed in spate of attacks on India’s Christian community

Festive celebrations were disrupted, Jesus statues were smashed and effigies of Santa Claus were burned in a spate of attacks on India’s Christian community over Christmas. Amid growing intolerance and violence against India’s Christian minority, who make up about 2% of India’s population, several Christmas events were targeted by Hindu right wing groups, who alleged Christians were using festivities to force Hindus to convert.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Myanmar military accused of massacring villagers after video emerges of burning bodies

The Myanmar army has been accused of killing 11 villagers – including children – and setting their bodies on fire in the strife-torn central part of the country. The incident took place in the region of Sagaing, near the city of Monywa, where two bomb attacks on military convoys were reported recently. Locals have claimed that the military action was in retaliation to the bomb attacks. The region has been seeing an intense struggle between security forces and local militias opposing military rule since it seized power in a coup in February.Locals alleged that soldiers entered nearby villages on...
MILITARY
BBC

Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
INDIA
GoDanRiver.com

Desmond Tutu, the world's 'moral conscience,' dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of the country's past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country's moral conscience.
WORLD
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN 'Horrified' by Reports of Massacre of Civilians in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS - A U.N. official said Sunday he was 'horrified' by credible reports that at least 30 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for the nonprofit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy