Listen for a chance to win tickets to see Styx + REO Speedwagon!

Styx + REO

It’s been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. While the world has changed since then, fans’ desire to rock out hasn’t. Styx and REO Speedwagon are telling you to close those laptops and get out of your sweatpants, because they’re set to once again bring their rock & roll classics to the masses, this time with special guest Loverboy for the “Live & UnZoomed” tour that kicks off May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. See below for complete routing.

Styx + REO Speedwagon make their way to the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022. Listen all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets, as Word on The Street takes over for Mark Arum!

Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com

