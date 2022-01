Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have reportedly divorced officially following a decade-long separation.The Terminator star and former governor of California has been estranged from his wife since 2011, after it was claimed that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with the family’s housekeeper.TMZ reports that a sitting Los Angeles judge entered the divorce into the court system on Tuesday (28 December). According to the report, the terms of the divorce were finalised earlier this month via a private judge, but the papers had needed to be formally submitted by a sitting judge. The divorce has reportedly taken so long to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO