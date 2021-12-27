ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

TNMD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF CHENGDU SHIDAIHONGRUI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., ENTERS TRILLION DOLLAR CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICE MARKET

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. December 27, 2021 McapMediaWire Tianrong Medical Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TNMD) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, China based HuanMedia Co. Ltd. (https://www.huanmedia.com) has completed its majority stake acquisition of...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. (“Spectrum”), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company’s common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Filing of Interim Report on Form 6-K

Infobird Co., Ltd (“Infobird”, or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, announces that it has filed its interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The interim report, which contains Infobird’s unaudited consolidated financial statements ended June 30, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
The Press

Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China

GUANGZHOU, China and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with SequMed, a pioneer in single-cell omics technology innovation and applications in China. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product and services offerings into China, a key region of growth for its geographical expansion strategy, enabling high quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Services#Financial Service#Chinas#Tnmd#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Tianrong Medical Group#Huanmedia Co Ltd#Chinese#Companys#Cst
CoinTelegraph

How one startup connects a $130 trillion market with decentralized technologies

The overall size of the global bond markets is $130 trillion, while the total market capitalization of the crypto market has surpassed the $2 trillion mark this year and keeps growing. Businesses are always looking for easily accessible financing opportunities. Traditionally, large and mid-sized companies get funding through bank and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Company Acquisition

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company")reports that it has closed the private company acquisition (the "Acquisition") announced on December 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

China’s BYD, Momenta enter venture for autonomous driving technology

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s BYD and autonomous driving startup Momenta have established a 100 million yuan ($15.7 million) joint venture to deploy autonomous driving capabilities across certain BYD car model lines, according to a Momenta statement and a person familiar with the matter. The new venture, called DiPi...
ECONOMY
ilbusinessdaily.com

MCAP Acquisition Corporation and AdTheorent Announce Closing of Business Combination

MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”), today announced the completion of its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC (“AdTheorent” or the “Company”), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. The Business Combination was approved by MCAP stockholders on December 21, 2021. Beginning on December 23, 2021, the combined company will begin trading under the name AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. Its common stock will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ADTH" and its warrants will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ADTHW".
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
thedallasnews.net

Multi-Touch Technology Market Report 2021 | Recent PDF Report | Future Demand Strategies 2027 | Top Key Players 3M, TouchNetix, Samsung, Panasonic, Ideum, GestureTek, Fujitsu, DMC Co. Ltd

The Multi-Touch Technology Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Neotes Co., Ltd. Announces Revolutionary Wireless Power Transfer Technology

Neotes Co., Ltd. announces it has succeeded in developing a completely new wireless power transmission technology that solves all the various obstacles that have been major issues with conventional wireless transfer. Wireless power supply systems have been anticipated to rapidly increase the convenience of things like electric vehicles (EV) and mobile devices today. The wireless power transmission technology developed by Neotes is able to maintain high efficiency charging despite misalignment between coils or changes in distance. Additionally, this technology has a wide power range and is effective at lowering cost, at once solving the issues around wireless power transfer, and is expected to lead to rapid expansion of the market.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

VEON Announces Acquisition of Cloud Service Provider IBS DataFort

VEON Ltd., a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has acquired IBS DataFort a cloud IT infrastructure provider. The acquisition was made by VEON’s VimpelCom Russian subsidiary that runs the Beeline mobile operator brand and IBS DataFort will be integrated into Beeline’s BeeCLOUD business unit. IBS...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Stock Plunges After Tencent Says It Will Give Away Most of its Stake, Analyst Says 'Difficult to Have Any Conviction in Shares'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) are down about 8% in pre-open Thursday after the company announced that Tencent, which owns 17% of the stock, plans to distribute 460 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company owned by Tencent to its shareholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Sale of New Zealand Subsidiary to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("Trilogy" or "TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, and its minority partner Tesbrit BV, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell 100% of their equity in Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") to Voyage Digital (NZ) Limited ("Voyage"), a joint venture between Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super as owners of Vocus Group Limited. Trilogy owns 73.17% of the equity in 2degrees. It first announced discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super and a potential merger of 2degrees with Orcon Group in October 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Yellowstone Acquisition Company (YSACU) Announces Additional $45M PIPE Subscription

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Yellowstone Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:YSAC, YSACU, YSACW), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Boston Omaha Corporation, through its subsidiary BOC YAC, LLC, has agreed to provide $45 million of PIPE financing in connection with the closing of the potential business combination with Sky Harbour LLC (“Sky”), in addition to the $55 million Series B investment that will convert to Class A common stock upon completion of the business combination. Boston Omaha is committing $100 million in total to Sky for the acceleration of Sky’s business plan. The PIPE Financing will be provided through the purchase of Yellowstone Class A common stock at a price of $10.00 per share immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. BOC YAC, LLC has executed a PIPE Subscription Agreement to provide the additional $45 million in equity financing. In consideration of the investment, Sky has agreed to waive the $150 million minimum financing condition (as described below) which required that the Company deliver cash proceeds of at least $150 million (after payment of certain expenses) to Sky as a condition precedent to consummating the business combination.
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitmain Co-Founder Sees Crypto Industry Growing to Tens of Trillions of Dollars

Jihan Wu, the billionaire co-founder of mining giant Bitmain, told Forbes that the crypto market could end up reaching "tens of trillions." In November, the total crypto market capitalization topped $3 trillion after recording mind-blowing gains earlier this year. It is currently sitting at $2.2 billion due to a market correction, with Bitcoin accounting for just a little over 40% of the sum.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Placenta Growth Factor Market Profit Margin, industry size, growth, Risk Analysis, Financial Summary | Alteogen Inc., Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd, Clearside BioMedical Inc.

Market research on most trending report Global “Placenta Growth Factor” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Placenta Growth Factor market state of affairs. The Placenta Growth Factor marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Placenta Growth Factor report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Placenta Growth Factor Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Xilinx (XLNX) Now Sees Deal Closing in Q1

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) today released the following statement related to the status of global regulatory approvals for AMD’s proposed acquisition of Xilinx. “We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy