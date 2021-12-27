ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

InvestorNewsBreaks – RYAH Group Inc.’s (CSE: RYAH) Smart Dry Herb Inhaler Providing Consistent, Predictable Results

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

RYAH Group (CSE: RYAH) develops innovative IoT products that capture powerful data insights and is on a mission to transform patient care using big data and AI to reshape the understanding and uses of plant-based medicines. The company’s devices and data are being used by a rapidly growing number of participants...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Round The Corner Computers rebrands as Techmentum

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Round The Corner Computers (RTCC), a leading technology services firm headquartered in New Jersey, announced it is changing its name to Techmentum. The company provides managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, professional services, application integration, and consulting services for businesses across the United States.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) Bolsters its XMarket E-Commerce Strategy with Peter Rubi, LLC Asset Purchase

PlantX just entered into an asset purchase agreement with Peter Rubi, LLC, to acquire its assets and assume specific liabilities. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for PlantX and adds to the list of purchases for 2021, which so far includes Bloombox Club, New Deli, Little West, and Locavore. The...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CannabisNewsBreaks – BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) Ranks in List of Top 101 Canadian F&B Startups and Companies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC), an emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, has been named one of the 101 Top Food and Beverage Startups and Companies in Canada by Best Startup Canada. The ranking recognizes the company’s leadership position within both the food & beverage and cannabis product categories. Companies listed in the rankings include cutting-edge startups and established brands alike, but each company is known for innovation within their sector, exceptional growth and societal impact. BevCanna was within the group of selected companies that exhibited exceptional performance. In addition, BVNNF was also included within the list of the Top 101 Cannabis Startups and Companies in Canada, a list of innovators and growth companies within the Canadian cannabis industry. In addition, the company has appointed Howard Blank and Douglas Mason as members of the audit committee resulting from their respective appointments as directors at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders on November 24, 2021. “It’s both an honor and a reflection of the BevCanna team’s expertise and dedication, to be included within the sphere of other premier Canadian food and beverage companies, including Ritual, Goodfood, Flow Water, Chef’s Plate and David’s Tea,” said BevCanna CEO Marcello Leone in the press release. “This recognition of our leadership position within both the food and beverage and the cannabis products categories validates our strategy of developing innovative, highly-customized beverage products that appeal to a range of target markets, including value, craft and premium positioning, for both our in-house brands and our white-label clients.”
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company’s Board of Directors. November...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cse#Big Data#Investornewsbreaks#Ryah Group Inc#Ai#The Ryah Health App
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli resumes coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $57.00. The analyst comments "We rate Lucid shares Buy/High Risk.Fundamentally, we are constructive on the Lucid story and its position in the EV/Car of the Future theme due to: (1) demonstrated leading EV tech credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price; (2) benefits for its speed-to-market with their first vehicle, the Air, launching later this year making Lucid still “early” to the premium EV market; (3) advanced and comprehensive sensor suite leveraged with OTA capabilities. That said, as Lucid is a pre-revenue company and needs to successfully navigate production ramp-ups, we rate the stock High Risk. Potential catalysts in the next 12 months could arise from updates in the Air launch timing and manufacturing ramp, brand awareness/development, ADAS/AV technology development, and the company’s financial performance compared to prior projections."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) Increasing Gold, Silver Mining Assets, as Investors Eye Precious Metals To Counter Inflation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StraightUp is expected to benefit from increased interest in precious metals as investors, traders, and savers rush into gold and silver markets to hedge against inflation, which has risen to its highest point since 1982.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy