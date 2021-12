The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Evanston due to winter weather. The closure was implemented slightly after 1 p.m. on Sunday and remained in effect as of 3 p.m. according to the WYDOT Road and Travel information website. At last report, the website said it was unclear when the highway might reopen. A partial closure was in effect for Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Douglas.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO