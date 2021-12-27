ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China will allow foreign ownership of passenger car manufacturing

By Priyanka Patil
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning January 1, 2022, Chinese authorities will allow complete foreign ownership of passenger car manufacturing in the country. The Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s...

