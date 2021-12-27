ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

By M. Herrojo Ruiz
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Country-level factors dynamics and ABO/Rh blood groups contribution to COVID-19 mortality

The identification of factors associated to COVID-19 mortality is important to design effective containment measures and safeguard at-risk categories. In the last year, several investigations have tried to ascertain key features to predict the COVID-19 mortality tolls in relation to country-specific dynamics and population structure. Most studies focused on the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic observed in the first half of 2020. Numerous studies have reported significant associations between COVID-19 mortality and relevant variables, for instance obesity, healthcare system indicators such as hospital beds density, and bacillus Calmette-Guerin immunization. In this work, we investigated the role of ABO/Rh blood groups at three different stages of the pandemic while accounting for demographic, economic, and health system related confounding factors. Using a machine learning approach, we found that the "B+" blood group frequency is an important factor at all stages of the pandemic, confirming previous findings that blood groups are linked to COVID-19 severity and fatal outcome.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cellular basis of omentum activation and expansion revealed by single-cell RNA sequencing using a parabiosis model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93330-5, published online 06 July 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the Table S1 format, where the table was incorrectly converted into PDF. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Activation of the unfolded protein response promotes axonal regeneration after peripheral nerve injury

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21709, published online 24 February 2016. The original version of this Article contains errors in the microscopy images in FigureÂ 6, where parts of the image for "Uninjured/ XP1Nes-/-" in panel A was used in error to create the images for "Uninjured / Non-Tg" and "Uninjured / Tg XBPS1s" in panel B.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Micro-Meta App: an interactive tool for collecting microscopy metadata based on community specifications

Caterina Strambio-De-CastilliaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1069-18161Â na1Â na2Â na3Â. In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modulation#Neural#Reproduction#Frankfurt#Mhr#Vvn#University Hospital#Pubmedgoogle Scholar D
Phys.org

New graphene-based neural probes improve detection of epileptic brain signals

New research published today has demonstrated that tiny graphene neural probes can be used safely to greatly improve our understanding of the causes of epilepsy. The graphene depth neural probe (gDNP) consists of a millimeter-long linear array of micro-transistors imbedded in a micrometer-thin polymeric flexible substrate. The transistors were developed by a collaboration The University of Manchester's Neuromedicine Lab and UCL's Institute of Neurology along with their Graphene Flagship partners.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discrepancy of particle passage in 101 mask batches during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany

During the first wave of Covid-19 infections in Germany in April 2020, clinics reported a shortage of filtering face masks with aerosol retention>Â 94% (FFP2 & 3, KN95, N95). Companies all over the world increased their production capacities, but quality control of once-certified materials and masks came up short. To help identify falsely labeled masks and ensure safe protection equipment, we tested 101 different batches of masks in 993 measurements with a self-made setup based on DIN standards. An aerosol generator provided a NaCl test aerosol which was applied to the mask. A laser aerosol spectrometer measured the aerosol concentration in a range from 90 to 500Â nm to quantify the masks' retention. Of 101 tested mask batches, only 31 batches kept what their label promised. Especially in the initial phase of the pandemic in Germany, we observed fluctuating mask qualities. Many batches show very high variability in aerosol retention. In addition, by measuring with a laser aerosol spectrometer, we were able to show that not all masks filter small and large particles equally well. In this study we demonstrate how important internal and independent quality controls are, especially in times of need and shortage of personal protection equipment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Multi-omic analysis of selectively vulnerable motor neuron subtypes implicates altered lipid metabolism in ALS

Correction to: Nature Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-021-00944-z, published online 15 November 2021. In the version of this article originally published, there were errors in Fig. 1i"“k. The x-axis labels now reading "FL1 (HB9::GFP) â†’" initially appeared as "FL1 (PHOX2B::GFP) â†’." The changes have been made to the online version of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99317-6, published online 20 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list. Jie Zheng was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. L.S. and J.Zha. conceived...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

University Of Electro-Communications E-Bulletin: Speech Signal Processing Based On Shallow Neural Networks

University of Electro-Communications publishes the December 2021 issue of UEC e-Bulletin. The December 2021 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin includes a video profile of UEC Associate Professor Toru Nakashika describing his recent research on “Speech Signal Processing Based on Shallow Neural Networks”. The Research Highlights are ‘Frequency analysis...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quality control methods in musculoskeletal tissue engineering: from imaging to biosensors

Correction to: Bone Research https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-021-00167-9, published online 27 October 2021. Following publication of this article [1], the authors would like to change the order of the affiliations 6 and 7. The correct order is below. 6 Istituto di Struttura della Materia, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (ISM-CNR), Via del Fosso del...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Chronic kidney disease and pregnancy outcomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00670-3, published online 29 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Jan DvoÅ™Ã¡k, Michal KouckÃ½, Eva JanÄovÃ¡, Marek MysliveÄek, VladimÃr TesaÅ™ and AntonÃn PaÅ™Ãzek, which were incorrectly given as DvoÅ™Ã¡k Jan, KouckÃ½ Michal, JanÄovÃ¡ Eva, MysliveÄek Marek, TesaÅ™ VladimÃr and PaÅ™Ãzek AntonÃn.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Potential of [C]UCB-J as a PET tracer for islets of Langerhans

Biomarkers for the measurement of islets of Langerhans could help elucidate the etiology of diabetes. Synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2 A (SV2A) is a potential marker reported to be localized in the endocrine pancreas. [11C]UCB-J is a novel positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer that binds to SV2A and was previously evaluated as a synaptic marker in the central nervous system. Here, we evaluated whether [11C]UCB-J could be utilized as a PET tracer for the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas by targeting SV2A. The mRNA transcription of SV2A was evaluated in human isolated islets of Langerhans and exocrine tissue. In vitro autoradiography was performed on pancreas and brain sections from rats and pigs, and consecutive sections were immunostained for insulin. Sprague"“Dawley rats were examined with PET-MRI and ex vivo autoradiography at baseline and with administration of levetiracetam (LEV). Similarly, pigs were examined with dynamic PET-CT over the pancreas and brain after administration of [11C]UCB-J at baseline and after pretreatment with LEV. In vivo radioligand binding was assessed using a one-compartment tissue model. The mRNA expression of SV2A was nearly 7 times higher in endocrine tissue than in exocrine tissue (p"‰<"‰0.01). In vitro autoradiography displayed focal binding of [11C]UCB-J in the pancreas of rats and pigs, but the binding pattern did not overlap with the insulin-positive areas or with ex vivo autoradiography. In rats, pancreas binding was higher than that in negative control tissues but could not be blocked by LEV. In pigs, the pancreas and brain exhibited accumulation of [11C]UCB-J above the negative control tissue spleen. While brain binding could be blocked by pretreatment with LEV, a similar effect was not observed in the pancreas. Transcription data indicate SV2A to be a valid target for imaging islets of Langerhans, but [11C]UCB-J does not appear to have sufficient sensitivity for this application.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduction in trabecular meshwork stem cell content in donor eyes with primary open angle glaucoma

We previously identified and characterized human trabecular meshwork stem cells (TMSCs) based on high expression of ABCG2/p75 positivity and high nucleus to cytoplasmic ratio. These TMSCs expressing high ABCG2 and p75 were located to the insert region of the human TM. Additionally, we demonstrated an age-related reduction in the TMSC content which was significantly associated with TM cell loss. In continuation, this study was aimed to determine the TMSC content in glaucomatous donor eyes wherein a drastic reduction in TM cellularity has already been reported. Anterior segments from known glaucomatous (n"‰="‰6) and age-matched normal (n"‰="‰8) donors were dissected into four quadrants. A minimum of three sections from each quadrant were used for histopathological analysis as well as immunostaining. Analysis of hematoxylin and eosin-stained sections from glaucomatous tissues revealed a decrease in total TM cellularity, thickening of trabecular beams, fusion of trabeculae, absence of patent Schlemm's canal compared to age-matched controls. In addition, the TM thickness at various positions of the meshwork and the coronal as well as the meridional diameters of the Schlemm's canal were observed to be significantly reduced in glaucomatous eyes. Further, sections from both the groups were immunostained for universal stem cell marker ABCG2 and neural crest derived stem cell marker p75. The images were acquired using Leica SP8 confocal microscope. Quantification of total TM cellularity based on nuclear counterstain (mean"‰Â±"‰SD) using ImageJ identified 69.33"‰Â±"‰12.77 cells/section in control eyes. In glaucomatous donors, the TM cellularity was found to be reduced significantly to 41.83"‰Â±"‰9.0 (p"‰="‰0.0007). In addition, a reduction in the percentage of TMSCs (cells with high ABCG2 expression and p75 positivity) was evident in glaucomatous donors (0.14"‰Â±"‰0.17%) compared to age-matched controls (4.73"‰Â±"‰5.46%) (p"‰="‰0.064). Thus, the present study confirmed the significant decline in TM cellularity and a reducing trend in the TMSC content, though this reduction was non-significant in glaucomatous donor eyes. Further studies are essential to elucidate the role of TMSCs in the pathogenesis of primary open angle glaucoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

A critical appraisal of tools for delivery room assessment of the newborn infant

The European Society for Paediatric Research (ESPR) Neonatal Resuscitation Section Writing Group &. Assessment of an infant's condition in the delivery room represents a prerequisite to adequately initiate medical support. In her seminal paper, Virginia Apgar described five parameters to be used for such an assessment. However, since that time maternal and neonatal care has changed; interventions were improved and infants are even more premature. Nevertheless, the Apgar score is assigned to infants worldwide but there are concerns about low interobserver reliability, especially in preterm infants. Also, resuscitative interventions may preclude the interpretation of the score, which is of concern when used as an outcome parameter in delivery room intervention studies. Within the context of these changes, we performed a critical appraisal on how to assess postnatal condition of the newborn including the clinical parameters of the Apgar score, as well as selected additional parameters and a proposed new scoring system. The development of a new scoring system that guide clinicians in assessing infants and help to decide how to support postnatal adaptation is discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel mechanism to generate metallic single crystals

Generally, the evolution of metallic single crystals is based on crystal growth. The single crystal is either produced by growing a seed single crystal or by sophisticated grain selection processes followed by crystal growth. Here, we describe for the first time a fully new mechanism to generate single crystals based on thermo-mechanically induced texture formation during additive manufacturing. The single crystal develops due to two different mechanisms. The first step is a standard grain selection process due to directional solidification, leading to a pronounced fiber texture. The second and new mechanism bases on successive thermo-mechanically induced plastic deformations and texture formation in FCC crystals under compression. During this second step, the columnar grain structure transforms into a single crystal by rotation of individual grains. Thus, the single crystal forms step by step by merging the originally columnar grain structure. This novel, stress induced mechanism opens up completely new perspectives to fabricate single crystalline components and to accurately adjust the orientation according to the load.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A nano phototheranostic approach of toluidine blue conjugated gold silver core shells mediated photodynamic therapy to treat diabetic foot ulcer

Diabetic foot infection caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria, is becoming serious problem. Moreover, polymicrobial biofilms contribute significantly to the persistent infections. In the present study, we investigated the effectiveness of novel toluidine blue conjugated chitosan coated gold"“silver core"“shell nanoparticles (TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs) mediated photodynamic therapy and demonstrate their use as a nontoxic antibacterial therapy to combat diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) caused by multi-drug resistant strains both in monomicrobial and polymicrobial state of infection. In vitro efficacy of TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs mediated photodynamic therapy (PDT) against polymicrobial biofilms was determined using standard plate count method and compared with that of monomicrobial biofilms of each species. Different anti-biofilm assays and microscopic studies were performed to check the efficacy of TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs mediated PDT, displayed significant decrease in the formation of biofilm. Finally, its therapeutic potential was validated in vivo type-2DFU. Cytokines level was found reduced, using nano-phototheranostic approach, indicating infection control. Expression profile of growth factors confirmed both the pathogenesis and healing of DFU. Hence, we conclude that TBO"“chit"“Au"“AgNPs mediated PDT is a promising anti-bacterial therapeutic approach which leads to a synergistic healing of DFU caused by MDR bacterial strains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The evolutionary history of the polyQ tract in huntingtin sheds light on its functional pro-neural activities

Huntington's disease is caused by a pathologically long (>35) CAG repeat located in the first exon of the Huntingtin gene (HTT). While pathologically expanded CAG repeats are the focus of extensive investigations, non-pathogenic CAG tracts in protein-coding genes are less well characterized. Here, we investigated the function and evolution of the physiological CAG tract in the HTT gene. We show that the poly-glutamine (polyQ) tract encoded by CAGs in the huntingtin protein (HTT) is under purifying selection and subjected to stronger selective pressures than CAG-encoded polyQ tracts in other proteins. For natural selection to operate, the polyQ must perform a function. By combining genome-edited mouse embryonic stem cells and cell assays, we show that small variations in HTT polyQ lengths significantly correlate with cells' neurogenic potential and with changes in the gene transcription network governing neuronal function. We conclude that during evolution natural selection promotes the conservation and purity of the CAG-encoded polyQ tract and that small increases in its physiological length influence neural functions of HTT. We propose that these changes in HTT polyQ length contribute to evolutionary fitness including potentially to the development of a more complex nervous system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diffusion tensor imaging in unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions allows separating tumors from inflammation

Prospective diagnostic study. Primary imaging-based diagnosis of spinal cord tumor-suspected lesions is often challenging. The identification of the definite entity is crucial for dedicated treatment and therefore reduction of morbidity. The aim of this trial was to investigate specific quantitative signal patterns to differentiate unclear intramedullary tumor-suspected lesions based on diffusion tensor imaging (DTI).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The default network is causally linked to creative thinking

Creative thinking represents a major evolutionary mechanism that greatly contributed to the rapid advancement of the human species. The ability to produce novel and useful ideas, or original thinking, is thought to correlate well with unexpected, synchronous activation of several large-scale, dispersed cortical networks, such as the default network (DN). Despite aÂ vast amount of correlative evidence, a causal link between default network and creativity has yet to be demonstrated. Surgeries for resection of brain tumors that lie in proximity to speech related areas are performed while the patient is awake to map the exposed cortical surface for language functions. Such operations provide a unique opportunity to explore human behavior while disrupting a focal cortical area via focal electrical stimulation. We used a novel paradigm of individualized direct cortical stimulation to examine the association between creative thinking and the DN. Preoperative resting-state fMRI was used to map the DN in individual patients. A cortical area identified as a DN node (study) or outside the DN (controls) was stimulated while the participants performed an alternate-uses-task (AUT). This task measures divergent thinking through the number and originality of different uses provided for an everyday object. Baseline AUT performance in the operating room was positively correlated with DN integrity. Direct cortical stimulation at the DN node resulted in decreased ability to produce alternate uses, but not in the originality of uses produced. Stimulation in areas that when used as network seed regions produced a network similar to the canonical DN was associated with reduction of creative fluency. Stimulation of areas that did not produce a default-like network (controls) did not alter creative thinking. This is the first study to causally link the DN and creative thinking.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy