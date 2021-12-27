ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Dead After Fiery Nighttime Crash on Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista

By Chris Jennewein
 3 days ago
First responders near the burned BMW sedan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two people died in a fiery collision Sunday night on Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista.

A BMW sedan became engulfed in flames after it hit another vehicle and veered off the parkway at the intersection with Brandywine Road just before 10 p.m., according to Chula Vista Police and a videographer at the scene.

The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to the fire and located two occupants that were unresponsive.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Michael Knapp. Police have not identified the victims.

No other information about the fatal collision was immediately released.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

