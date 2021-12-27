ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

By Lin Shi
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99317-6, published online 20 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author list. Jie Zheng was incorrectly listed as an author of the original Article, and has subsequently been removed. The Author Contributions section now reads:. L.S. and J.Zha....

Study Illuminates Possible Link Between COVID-19 and Parkinson’s Disease

Adapted from ACS Chemical Neuroscience 2021, DOI: 10.1021/acschemneuro.1c00666. Scientists have pondered possible linkages between COVID-19 and the onset of Parkinson’s disease for more than a year. Now a report published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience details that correlation. The findings may have far-reaching consequences for any COVID-19 vaccines in development that are based upon targeting the well-conserved SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N-) protein.
Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
Author Correction: Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03695-w, published online 17 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Entomology, Purdue University, Tucson, AZ, 47907, USA'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Entomology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN...
Dopamine agonists and dopamine reuptake inhibitors provide similar quality of life for Parkinson disease patients

For patients with Parkinson disease on levodopa therapy, patient-rated quality of life is similar for those receiving adjuvant therapy with dopamine agonists compared with dopamine reuptake inhibitors (DRIs); and among DRIs, monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors are preferable to catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Neurology.
Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
Study to Assess Benefits of Home Visits Among Patients With Advanced Parkinson

The new research is aimed at a patient group often left out of research studies. Investigators may soon have a better idea of whether interdisciplinary home-care visits can slow decline in patients with advanced Parkinson disease (PD). A team of researchers, including Jori E. Fleischer, MD, MS, of Rush University...
Alzheimer’s trigger discovered? Disease mutations impact how brain cells produce energy, study finds

(StudyFinds) – Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy. A team from the University of Adelaide […]
Parkinson’s Patients, Physical Therapy Students Teach Each Other

Educating future members of Parkinson’s care teams is a way to contribute to the Parkinson’s community. Like others with the disease, I have participated in clinical trials, research studies, and classroom visits. And over the last two years, I’ve been inspired as part of my participation in both Zoom and in-person classroom labs with physical therapy graduate students. These students’ enthusiasm to learn and gain a better understanding of their future patients made for a rewarding experience for all involved.
Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the first author, Jinhyung Cho is the second author and Kun Sang Lee is the corresponding author of this Article.
NASA astronaut Michael 'Rich' Clifford who completed third spaceflight after Parkinson's diagnosis dies at 69 due to complications from the disease

Michael ‘Rich’ Clifford, a NASA astronaut who flew three space shuttle missions, died late Tuesday due to complications with Parkinson’s Disease - he was 69 years old. Clifford’s death was announced by the Association of Space Explorers, a profession organization for astronauts and cosmonauts, on Twitter at 11:56pm ET.
Activity of convalescent and vaccine serum against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron

Department of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York, USA. Department of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York, USA. Johnstone Tcheou. Department of Microbiology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS), New York, USA. Gagandeep Singh. Department of Microbiology, Icahn...
Better vascular function tests in cardiovascular care: learning from evidence and providing improved diagnostics to the patient

In hypertensive organ disorders, it goes without saying that adverse effects occur mainly in blood vessels. High blood pressure causes damage to vascular structure and function, eventually leading to vascular dysfunction and failure. When treating hypertension, it is therefore necessary not only to evaluate blood pressure levels but also to comprehensively evaluate organ damage, including degradation of vascular function. In the Japanese Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension (JSH 2019) [1], the evaluation of hypertensive vascular disorders, including atherosclerosis, can be divided broadly into two types: morphological and functional assessment. Morphological assessment is performed by various imaging modalities, including ultrasound, while functional assessment is performed by physiological tests, such as the vascular endothelial function test, pulse wave velocity (PWV), and pulse wave analysis. Although differences in the measurement principles and the clinical significance of the results of each test are beyond the scope of our review, all the physiological tests have been studied extensively, and relevant meta-analyses have shown that they all have good prognostic value.
