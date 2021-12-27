Ex-Georgeson employees' charges over bribery scheme could be dropped in deal

BOSTON (Reuters) - Three ex-employees of a firm that advises companies on shareholder votes have struck deals with prosecutors that could result in the dismissal of charges that they schemed to learn how a proxy advisory firm’s investor clients voted through bribery.

Federal prosecutors in Boston on Friday filed deferred prosecution agreements for three former employees of Georgeson LLC, a proxy solicitation firm owned by Computershare Ltd, that would resolve the case against them ahead of a Feb. 22 retrial.

Under the agreements, the ex-employees - Michael Sedlak, Charles Garske and Richard Gottcent - accepted responsibility in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to drop conspiracy and wire fraud charges after 12 months.

The agreements mean charges only remain pending against a final defendant, former Georgeson senior managing director Donna Ackerly, who last year a federal appeals court determined deserved a new trial in the often-troubled 2016 case.

Defense lawyers did not respond to request for comment. A spokesperson for Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell declined to comment.

Proxy solicitation firms like Georgeson gather prospective information for public companies about institutional investors’ holdings and how they are voting on matters that require shareholder approval.

Prosecutors said Brian Bennett, a then-employee of Institutional Shareholder Services, from 2007 to 2012 supplied Sedlak with secret information about how its shareholder clients were voting on matters involving companies including Walt Disney Co and Archer Daniels Midland.

In exchange, Bennett received $14,000 of tickets to events such as a Boston Red Sox baseball game and concerts featuring U2 and Jay-Z, prosecutors said.

They said Sedlak relayed the information to Georgeson employees including Ackerly, Garske and Gottcent. Ackerly and Garske also arranged to have the bribes billed to clients using invoices that included false descriptions, such as “courier services,” according to prosecutors.

An initial 2018 trial ended in a mistrial after a juror had a family medical emergency. Sedlak, Garske and Gottcent were willing to proceed with 11 jurors, but Ackerly was not, and prosecutors would only continue if all the defendants agreed.

A federal judge barred a re-trial of Sedlak, Garske and Gottcent on double jeopardy grounds, but the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019 reversed him.

By then, Ackerly had been re-tried and convicted, but last year the 1st Circuit said she deserved a retrial too. She has pleaded not guilty.

Bennett pleaded guilty. Georgeson in 2017 agreed to pay $4.5 million as part of a separate deferred prosecution agreement.

The case is U.S. v. Ackerly, et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 16-cr-10233.

For the United States: Stephen Frank and Mackenzie Queenin of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts

For Ackerly: Michael Kendall of White & Case

For Sedlak: David Spears of Spears & Imes

For Garske: Justine Harris of Sher Tremonte

For Gottcent: Thomas Kiley of Cosgrove, Eisenberg & Kiley