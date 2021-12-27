ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy XVI hit with a big delay, but a new reveal is on the way

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbQ8h_0dWrqNyS00

Perhaps one of the most exciting upcoming games for PlayStation 5 is Final Fantasy XVI. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a whole lot from the game yet, and it looks like it’ll be a while until we see more because today Square Enix announced a delay for the game. It’s a fairly significant one, too, as Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida says that the COVID-19 pandemic has “delayed the game’s development by almost a half year.”

Yoshida revealed this in a lengthy statement published to Twitter early this morning. While most developers simply blame challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and leave it at that, Yoshida went into specifics about how the pandemic has impacted the development of Final Fantasy XVI.

According to his statement, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Square Enix to decentralize the Final Fantasy XVI team by shifting to work-from-home. “This has unfortunately hampered communication from the Tokyo office, which, in turn, has led to delays in – or in extreme cases, cancellations of – asset deliveries from our outsource partners,” Yoshida explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALzqv_0dWrqNyS00

The good news, according to Yoshida, is that Square Enix has hammered out these issues throughout 2021, so having the team work remote shouldn’t cause as many problems in 2022. There’s still a lot to be done, as Yoshida says that the team will be focusing on “increasing graphic resource quality, refining combat mechanics, fleshing out individual battles, putting the finishing touches on cutscenes, and conducting overall graphical optimization,” but the Final Fantasy XVI developers should be able to better handle those tasks in the new year.

As for when Final Fantasy XVI might launch, that’s still up in the air. We were supposed to get another look at the game before the end of this year, but that’s no longer happening. Instead, Yoshida says that Final Fantasy XVI‘s “next big reveal” will happen in spring 2022.

While that hopefully means we’ll see the game release at some point next year, it’s impossible to tell without more specifics from Square Enix. Indeed, a lot is up in the air at the moment, and COVID surges brought about by the Omicron variant could disrupt plans further. Hopefully, the Final Fantasy XVI is somewhat insulated from such surges, but COVID-19 looms over any potential release timeline regardless.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Yoshida and Square Enix announce next. It’s unlikely that we’ll hear more about Final Fantasy XVI before that big spring reveal, but hopefully, that gives us new release details, an extended look at the game, or both. For now, Final Fantasy XVI has only been confirmed for PlayStation 5, but we’ll let you know if that changes in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus users get a big surprise: Final Fantasy VII Remake’s PS5 upgrade

If you own a copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake through PlayStation Plus, we’ve got some good news for you today. Square Enix has announced that PlayStation Plus copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake will soon be eligible for the update to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. Since those users thought they wouldn’t have the opportunity to upgrade, this will likely be a pleasant surprise indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

This gadget takes gaming consoles to the next level

If you’ve ever hooked up a Nintendo Switch or an older console to a 4K display, you’ve probably noticed things like jagged edges on in-game models or a general blurriness to the graphics. Marseille Inc claims to have the solution to these problems with its mClassic graphics processor. Marseilles claims that mClassic gives games running on underpowered consoles a graphics boost on high-resolution displays, but it may be useful to more than just Switch owners and retro enthusiasts.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus reveals your January 2022 game treats

December is nearly over and that means PlayStation Plus subscribers only have a couple of days left to download the month’s free games. January will bring a new set of titles made available to PS Plus customers for free, though, unlike some previous months, there isn’t much to get excited about this time around (via PS Blog).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoki Yoshida
ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Legit PC Players Can’t Play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Offline After Epic Games Store Goes Down

Amazon servers are hit with another outage today, and it has affected several huge services like Slack, Asana, and Imgur. Unfortunately, some Epic Games Store users were also affected, which lead to some finding out the hard way that they cannot access several games in their library regardless of whether its single- or multiplayer, including the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xvi#Fantasy Games#Game Mechanics#Big Spring#Square Enix
dbltap.com

Can You Play The Matrix Awakens on PlayStation?

Epic Games recently released their new Matrix demo, "The Matrix Awakens." The demo is a platform that showcases the power of the next-generation consoles and allows you to explore the open world of the Matrix. The game is powerful in terms of its graphics, so is The Matrix Awakens playable...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

More Final Fantasy XVI information expected in Spring 2022; development message from producer Naoki Yoshida

Square Enix has stated that the next information reveal for Final Fantasy XVI is expected to land in Spring 2022. In a statement posted to both the official website and official Twitter account, producer Naoki Yoshida apologizes for not being able to give any details about the highly-anticipated RPG in the year 2021. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is highlighted as a primary cause for a half-year development delay, causing delays and cancellations with worldwide outsourcing partners.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Square Enix shares new Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin scenes and gameplay in Final Fantasy Birthday Commemoration livestream

During the Final Fantasy Birthday Commemoration livestream for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Square Enix showcased a few new scenes and gameplay footage for the action RPG. We've compiled the game footage shown into the video below, which opens with a few cutscenes, followed by gameplay showing some of...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin box art revealed

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin’s box art has been revealed by Square Enix. The box art has a predominatly white background like previous Final Fantasy titles, partial character portraits making up the right side of the box. There also appears to be a red and black wave across the bottom that blends into the portraits, and it could be symbolism for the spread of Chaos. After all, Chaos is something that needs to be killed.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
Android Central

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster delayed until February

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster is the last of the remastered Final Fantasy games coming to PC and mobile devices. Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster is delayed to Feb. 2022. This delay is meant to give the team working on the remaster more time to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is Finally Available on PC, But It’s Not the Best Way to Play

You finally don’t need a PlayStation console to play Final Fantasy VII Remake. Released in 2020, Final Fantasy VII Remake held up to our lofty expectations. It was always going to be hard to please fans of one of the best JRPGs ever made, but Square Enix thought outside the box, delivering a remake that brought the world of Final Fantasy VII to life like never before. It also challenged what a remake could be – but the less said about that the better for those yet to undertake the game’s thrilling adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Game's 1st Promo Video Reveals Summer 2022 Launch

Square Enix announced on Friday that it will release its Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile game for iOS and Android devices in summer 2022. The company streamed the first promotional video:. The game will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Preregistration is open. The game will tell the story of Hiromu Arakawa's...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Game Freak is celebrating the release of their 2022 open-world title by giving away the Dark-type Sinnoh Mythical Pokemon for free. Here is how to catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Similar to Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Game Freak is enticing players to jump into Pokemon Legends Arceus by...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Producer: Final Fantasy XVI Game's Development 'Delayed by Almost a Half Year' Due to COVID-19

Yoshida explained the issues around the development in more detail, stating:. As the latest addition to the FINAL FANTSY series being developed for the PlayStation 5, FINAL FANTASY XVI has amassed a sizeable team composed of talented creators from around the world. However, in an effort to offset the effects of COVID-19, we've had to decentralize that workforce by permitting staff to tackle their assignments from home. This has unfortunately hampered communication from the Tokyo office, which, in turn, has led to delays in — or in extreme cases, cancellations of — asset deliveries from our outsource partners.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Pandemic pushes back Final Fantasy XVI development

Final Fantasy fans got a long awaited update on the next installment of the series today, as Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida posted a message about the game to Twitter. Unfortunately, it’s not great news. Yoshida notes that the pandemic has pushed back development of the game by about...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy