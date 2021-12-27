ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes as AEW TNT Champion, Bobby Lashley and MVP Split, More Quick Takes

By Graham GSM Matthews
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Despite being a holiday week, the last seven days in wrestling were anything but boring, as both WWE and AEW produced several stories that are worth keeping an eye on heading into the new year. Cody Rhodes capped off Christmas night by shockingly regaining the AEW TNT Championship from...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Says He Is Thankful To The Fans That Boo Him As Well As The Fans That Cheer Him

During the latest episode of Sammy Guevara’s YouTube vlog, Cody Rhodes would cut a promo that had more than its fair share of heelish intent. The promo would see him boast about his “almost immeasurable wealth” and proclaim that he was thankful for the fans that boo and cheer him. He would also claim his mother said if he left WWE he was “screwed”, as well as mocking Guevara for claiming he would carry the recent match between the pair.
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Explains Why The Reactions Cody Rhodes Gets Are Great

During the latest edition of his Hall Of Fame Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on babyface wrestlers not getting the reaction that was initially hoped for. Booker thinks that the negative reactions drawn by John Cena and Roman Reigns were not pure dislike, but merely the fans wanting the wrestlers in a different spot: “For John Cena, everybody sang, ‘Cena sucks,’ and then you had the ones that liked him going, ‘let’s go, Cena,’ then, ‘Cena sucks.’ That worked for me. The Roman Reigns thing. People didn’t like Roman, they really didn’t want to get behind him. For what reasons? I don’t know because Roman at that point and still now is one of the best workers on the roster. Bottom line, no doubt one of the best wrestlers of this era. So them not liking him, I think that’s the wrong term, ‘not liking him’. I think perhaps fans wanted to see him in a different role. And them trying to motivate the company to move that person into that role. I think the fans these days, man they can hijack a whole show, they can make you want to do it the way they want it to be done.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Dan Lambert & Ethan Page Send Message To Cody Rhodes, Exclusive Look At Rampage Street Fight

– As noted, the first defense of the latest TNT Championship reign of three-time title-holder Cody Rhodes was announced for the final AEW show of 2021. “The American Nightmare” will be putting his newly won title on-the-line against The Men of the Year’s “All Ego” Ethan Page in the main event of the AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash special event on New Year’s Eve this Friday evening. Ahead of the show, Page cut a backstage promo, with some assistance from Dan Lambert of American Top Team, to promote the title showdown with the leader of The Nightmare Family. Check out video of the backstage promo featuring The Men of the Year and Lambert via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Adam Cole
FanSided

AEW: Cody Rhodes Should Remain Babyface To Make Fans Weep

Cody Rhodes continues to toy with the emotions of wrestling fans around the world. Cody Rhodes definitely took something out of Eric Bischoff’s playbook in his current gimmick today. Controversy creates cash in every sense of the word, and that’s not merely an alliterative quote. Cody is embracing every bit of that quote each and every week on AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Mentions Paul Heyman During AEW Dynamite Promo

Brandi Rhodes is trending on Twitter for her promo during Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, which included a mention of WWE’s Paul Heyman. Dynamite featured an in-ring segment with Dan Lambert, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, where Lambert ripped on Arn Anderson and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. Lambert said Arn used to be a Horseman, but now he’s just a whore, and that is a perfect segue to Brandi. Page then mocked Brandi for being a so-called wrestler.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Updated 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card Ahead of PPV

The inaugural edition of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set for New Year's Day, and it will feature several high-stakes matches, including many with titles on the line. While January is usually reserved only for the Royal Rumble, WWE made the decision to delay the annual December pay-per-view event until January, meaning there could be some seismic shifts in the WWE landscape just a few weeks before one of the biggest shows of the year.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#Combat#Mvp Split#Roh World#Undisputed Era
Bleacher Report

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card

With a brand-new year comes a brand-new pay-per-view from WWE called Day 1. Not only is this the first time WWE has held an event like this on New Year's Day, but it will also be a rare Saturday PPV. Here is a look at the card, according to WWE.com:
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Teases That His Direction In 2022 Is ‘Not The Path You Think’

During an appearance on Sammy Guevara’s video blog, Cody Rhodes reflected on his 2021 and talked about the future:. “I am thankful for me for all of the sacrifices that I have made and all of the hard work I’ve been doing since I was 15 having never taken a day off. Nepotism my ass…I’m thankful for those sacrifices that have put me in this position to have almost immeasurable wealth as a wrestler, dumb wealth, NFL level wealth.”
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On Reuniting Adam Cole, Bobby Fish And Kyle O’Reilly In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down for an in-depth conversation about the state of All Elite Wrestling with PWInsider. Khan shared his mindset when it came to the multiple new additions to the AEW Roster in 2021, including stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. “I can’t...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Says He Is About To Take AEW Fans On A “Bizarre” Ride

During Vlog 353 of Sammy Guevara’s YouTube series titled “A Christmas Nightmare”, Cody Rhodes spoke following his win over Guevara for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash. Rhodes spoke for several minutes, revealing all the things he’s thankful for, including Sammy and the sacrifices he’s made throughout his career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
WWE
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs. The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy