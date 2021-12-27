‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Is Now the Highest-Earning Woman in Show’s History

In what’s already been a record-breaking season of “Jeopardy!”, current champ Amy Schneider can add another achievement to her impressive list.

As of Friday, Dec. 24, Schneider became the highest-earning woman in the show’s history, per Newsweek. If you look on the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame website, you’ll see that Schneider’s $706,800 just overtook previous record-holder Larissa Kelly’s $655,930.

On Dec. 24, Kelly took to Twitter to congratulate Schneider on her success so far. “Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” Kelly wrote. “Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”

In a sweet exchange, Schneider replied, “Thanks so much, I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to someday watching the woman who beats us both!”

We love to see this kind of energy between “Jeopardy!” contestants. The interactions between players never feel hostile or cutthroat, but rather supportive of each others’ successes and achievements.

Kelly continued her conversation with Schneider by saying, “I hope there will be a long line of such women, but you are certainly setting the bar extremely high for them! (And holy hell, that’s *before* any tournaments…can’t wait to see the fireworks to come!).”

Schneider’s scheduled to appear in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, where she’ll face off against fierce competitions such as 38-day winner Matt Amodio and Professors Tournament champ Sam Buttrey. But based on her current 18-game win streak, we have no doubt that Schneider’ll hold her own just fine. If anything, Amodio and the others should be worrying about their gameplay.

How Many Records Has Amy Schneider Broken on ‘Jeopardy!’ So Far?

When Amy Schneider won her 18th game of “Jeopardy!” on Friday, she became the person with the sixth-highest number of consecutive wins. If she wins 19 games, then she’ll tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri for fifth place. After that, she’ll tie Julia Collins for fourth place at 20 games. And then it’s a long road ahead to match James Holzhauer’s 32 game streak from 2019.

But in terms of winnings, Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” strategy has guaranteed her the spot for the fourth-highest earnings in the game show’s history. She currently sits at just over $700,000, but if she wants to catch Matt Amodio’s third-place record, then she’ll have to earn over $1.5 million.

Schneider also made history by becoming the first openly transgender woman to advance so far on the game show. She’ll also be the first transgender person to compete in the Tournament of Champions, which looks to be full of tough competition this year.

Make sure you tune in to “Jeopardy!” tonight to see if Schneider achieves her 19th straight win.