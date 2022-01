All of us have rituals and traditions by what exactly is the difference?. A ritual is something you do that gives you a sense of calmness and order in your life. In the morning, as soon as I rise, I always do the following…. make my bed, let my dog out, feed the birds and finally get myself a cup of hot steaming coffee. The last few weeks I have added reading a passage from “Battlefield of the Mind, New Testament”. It was a gift from a dear friend. I find it very centering and helps me set the tone of being giving, kind and grateful for the day.

