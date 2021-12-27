ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 9 Trailer Features Dexter Teaching Harrison His Code: VIDEO

By Victoria Santiago
 3 days ago
In a promo for Dexter: New Blood episode 9, we finally see Dexter share the code with his son Harrison. We know from the original series that the code was passed down to Dexter by his adopted father, Harry. He was around the same age that Harrison is now. The code exists to help their “Dark Passenger” and to curb their need to kill. Above all, the code teaches them how to satisfy these urges while remaining safe.

In the trailer, we also see Dexter hunting down a killer clown. The clip cuts to Caldwell showing up while Dexter and Angela are celebrating Christmas with the kids. Dexter and Harrison bond over the code, and it’s the missing connection that Harrison has been looking for. The pieces might finally be coming together for Dexter and his son, but they are for Angela, too. We see Angela start to connect Dexter’s killing method with that of the Bay Harbor Butcher. It’s only a matter of time before she connects all the dots between Dexter and his previous life.

Dexter and Kurt are still enemies and the stakes are a lot higher now. As the last episode left before the finale, we might begin to see the downfall of Dexter. With Angela finding out more every day, and Harrison learning the code, it will be interesting to see how they play into the finale. Episode 9 is titled “The Family Business.”

A Quick Recap of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 8

This promo comes after a very exciting Episode 8, titled “Unfair Game.” Episode 8 starts off with a bang as we see Dexter being held captive by one of Kurt Caldwell’s employees. He had killed Caldwell’s son, Matt. Speaking of sons, Dexter’s son Harrison begins to spend an unsafe amount of time with Caldwell, leading up to an almost deadly encounter between them. Harrison confronted his dad about a lot of things in Episode 8, including his anger over Rita’s death, and why he had left him.

On the flip side, Angela is investigating the Bay Harbor Butcher case. We know from the original series how that went down, but Angela is finding more and more similarities between the Butcher and her ex-boyfriend. In addition to that, she begins to question what really happened with the drug dealers from Episode 5.

Dexter realized that Harrison was spending time with Caldwell and was most likely in danger. This was true. While it seemed that Caldwell and Harrison were truly bonding, Harrison quickly realized that Caldwell probably planned to kill him, just as he had killed others before. Harrison is saved by his dad, but amidst the commotion, Caldwell gets away. At the end of the episode, Harrison has so many questions that need to be answered. We’ll just have to wait and see if the code answers everything Harrison is curious about.

Community Policy