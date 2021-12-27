Cheektowaga Police address youth crowd at Galleria

Cheektowaga, NY (WBEN) The annual 'after Christmas' threat of youth activity and violence at the Walden Galleria Mall came to fruition late Sunday according to Cheektowaga Police.

Cheektowaga Police say there were a pair of fights among youth gathered at Walden Galleria Sunday. They add a report of a shot fired in the parking ramp was unconfirmed.

Chief Brian Gould says a dozen officers were assigned to the Galleria in preparation for large youth gatherings on the day after Christmas. "We responded to a couple of fights involving young people," says Chief Brian Gould. He says no one was hurt, and 2 were arrested for refusing to leave the Galleria after being told to leave.

Gould adds there was a report of a shot fired in the parking ramp. "Police converged in the area to investigate and clear the ramp. No evidence of a shot being fired was confirmed," says Gould.

Gould says there were numerous erroneous posts on social media. "There are people who monitor the scanner and post what they interpret as news," says Gould. "Because they have so many followers, that message spreads quickly. Messages of an active shooter were vehemently untrue, there were also reports of the Galleria being closed (early)." Gould says the Galleria closed no earlier than the 7pm scheduled closing time. He says the situation of how social media affects word getting out into the community. "When incidents happen, we are transparent about what's happening, and we are on top of the situation, and we will do all we can to make it a safe place," adds Gould.

He says about 150 youths were in the Galleria at the time.

In an unrelated incident at the Galleria, Gould says a Dave and Buster's employee was arrested for possessing a handgun while working. Another employee noticed the gun in Javier Romero’s waistband as Romero was working.

Police were called and say Romero was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol. Police say Romero gave no explanation as to why he possessed the gun only stating that it was his girlfriend's. 29 year old Javier Romero was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd