Restoring anatomical complexity of a left ventricle wall as a step toward bioengineering a human heart with human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiac cells

By Acta Biomaterialia
Newswise
 4 days ago

The heart is a highly complex, multicellular solid organ with energy-demanding processes that require a dense vascular network, extensive cell-cell interactions, and extracellular matrix (ECM)-mediated crosstalk among heterogeneous cell populations. Here, we describe the regeneration of left ventricular (LV) wall using decellularized...

Newswise

Generation of CRISPR-Cas9 edited human induced pluripotent stem cell line carrying FLNC exon skipping variant

Loss-of-function (LoF) mutations in FLNC are strongly associated with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Using CRISPR/Cas9 mediated edition in an healthy donor derived iPSC (ICAN-403.3) we subcloned 1 iPSC line harboring LoF mutation in FLNC. All lines are fully pluripotent and isogenic except at edited site where it presents a homozygous (ICAN-FLNC42.1) deletion of splice site leading to skipping of exon 42 traduced into a short filamin form with reduced expression in derived cardiomyocytes. This line would serve for FLNC mutation DCM modeling after differentiation into cardiocytes or beating organoids.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Corneal epithelial differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells generates ABCB5 and ∆Np63α cells with limbal cell characteristics and high wound healing capacity

Differentiation of functional limbal stem cells (LSCs) from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) is an important objective which can provide novel treatment solutions for patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). Yet, further characterization is needed to better evaluate their immunogenicity and regenerative potential before clinical applications. Methods. Human...
SCIENCE
Newswise

The angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells are enhanced in gestational diabetes and associate with fetal adiposity

An environment of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) can modify the phenotype of stem cell populations differentially according to their placental localization, which can be useful to study the consequences for the fetus. We sought to explore the effect of intrauterine GDM exposure on the angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells (hAMSCs).
SCIENCE
Newswise

Contributions of NaV1. 8 and NaV1. 9 to excitability in human induced pluripotent stem-cell derived somatosensory neurons

The inhibition of voltage-gated sodium (NaV) channels in somatosensory neurons presents a promising novel modality for the treatment of pain. However, the precise contribution of these channels to neuronal excitability, the cellular correlate of pain, is unknown; previous studies using genetic knockout models or pharmacologic block of NaV channels have identified general roles for distinct sodium channel isoforms, but have never quantified their exact contributions to these processes. To address this deficit, we have utilized dynamic clamp electrophysiology to precisely tune in varying levels of NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 currents into induced pluripotent stem cell-derived sensory neurons (iPSC-SNs), allowing us to quantify how graded changes in these currents affect different parameters of neuronal excitability and electrogenesis. We quantify and report direct relationships between NaV1.8 current density and action potential half-width, overshoot, and repetitive firing. We additionally quantify the effect varying NaV1.9 current densities have on neuronal membrane potential and rheobase. Furthermore, we examined the simultaneous interplay between NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 on neuronal excitability. Finally, we show that minor biophysical changes in the gating of NaV1.8 can render human iPSC-SNs hyperexcitable, in a first-of-its-kind investigation of a gain-of-function NaV1.8 mutation in a human neuronal background.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Spidroin-Based Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering: General Approaches and Potential Stem Cell Therapies

Spider silks are increasingly gaining interest for potential use as biomaterials in tissue engineering and biomedical applications. Owing to their facile and versatile processability in native and regenerated forms, they can be easily tuned via chemical synthesis or recombinant technologies to address specific issues required for applications. In the past few decades, native spider silk and recombinant silk materials have been explored for a wide range of applications due to their superior strength, toughness, and elasticity as well as biocompatibility, biodegradation, and nonimmunogenicity. Herein, we present an overview of the recent advances in spider silk protein that fabricate biomaterials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Beginning with a brief description of biological and mechanical properties of spidroin-based materials and the cellular regulatory mechanism, this review summarizes various types of spidroin-based biomaterials from genetically engineered spider silks and their prospects for specific biomedical applications (e.g., lung tissue engineering, vascularization, bone and cartilage regeneration, and peripheral nerve repair), and finally, we prospected the development direction and manufacturing technology of building more refined and customized spidroin-based protein scaffolds.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Application of mesenchymal stem cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells in regenerative medicine

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) represent the most clinically used stem cells in regenerative medicine. However, due to the disadvantages with primary MSCs, such as limited cell proliferative capacity and rarity in the tissues leading to limited MSCs, gradual loss of differentiation during in vitro expansion reducing the efficacy of MSC application, and variation among donors increasing the uncertainty of MSC efficacy, the clinical application of MSCs has been greatly hampered. MSCs derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSC-MSCs) can circumvent these problems associated with primary MSCs. Due to the infinite self-renewal of hPSCs and their differentiation potential towards MSCs, hPSC-MSCs are emerging as an attractive alternative for regenerative medicine. This review summarizes the progress on derivation of MSCs from human pluripotent stem cells, disease modelling and drug screening using hPSC-MSCs, and various applications of hPSC-MSCs in regenerative medicine. In the end, the challenges and concerns with hPSC-MSC applications are also discussed.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Induction of meiosis by embryonic gonadal somatic cells differentiated from pluripotent stem cells

Depletion of oocytes leads to ovarian aging-associated infertility, endocrine disruption and related diseases. Excitingly, unlimited oocytes can be generated by differentiation of primordial germ cell like cells (PGCLCs) from pluripotent stem cells. Nevertheless, development of oocytes and follicles from PGCLCs relies on developmentally matched gonadal somatic cells, only available from E12.5 embryos in mice. It is therefore imperative to achieve an in vitro source of E12.5 gonadal somatic cells.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Newswise

Macromolecular modulation of a 3D hydrogel construct differentially regulates human stem cell tissue-to-tissue interface

The simultaneous generation of multiple tissues and their functional assembly into complex tissues remains a critical challenge for regenerative medicine. The tissue-to-tissue interface connecting two adjacent tissues is vital in effective tissue function. The presented worked hypothesize that differential functional property can be engineered by modulating the macromolecular composition of a 3D hydrogel construct and distinctively endow stem cell fate. Hence, it was possible to successfully generate macromolecular constructs by using the extracellular matrix (ECM)-based materials; type I collagen (Col I) and hyaluronic acid (HA); and natural-derived biomaterials as methacrylated gellan-gum (GGMA). The 3D hydrogel constructs consisted of two dissimilar layers: 1) Col I: HA hydrogel and 2) GGMA hydrogel. The tissue-to-tissue interface was created by seeding human mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) between the two layers. Differential functional rheological and mechanical properties characterized the acellular 3D gradient hydrogel constructs. The cell-based 3D hydrogel constructs were assessed for MSCs viability by live/dead staining. Assessing apoptosis by flow cytometry, data showed the feasibility of the 3D hydrogel constructs in maintaining cell viability with no apoptosis induction onto MSCs. A homogeneous distribution was achieved in a successful cellular tissue-to-tissue interface. Human MSCs low proliferative rate and low ECM deposition were seen for all constructs; however, lower proliferative rate within the ECM microenvironment highlights controlled self-renewal of MSCs. The 3D hydrogel constructs maintained the human MSCs phenotype, yet the macromolecular modulation allowed tuning the human MSCs morphology from round to spindle-shaped phenotype. The intrinsic properties of the 3D cell-based hydrogel construct induced differential inflammatory and angiogenic paracrine secretory profiles owing to the dissimilar engineered biophysical milieu. Human MSCs sense the nearby macromolecular environment adjusting the cell-ECM interactions, which influence cell behaviour and fate. Beyond multi-tissue regeneration, the engineered cellular 3D hydrogel constructs may simultaneously address immune regeneration.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Dental mesenchymal stromal/stem cells in different microenvironments— implications in regenerative therapy

Current research data reveal microenvironment as a significant modifier of physical functions, pathologic changes, as well as the therapeutic effects of stem cells. When comparing regeneration potential of various stem cell types used for cytotherapy and tissue engineering, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are currently the most attractive cell source for bone and tooth regeneration due to their differentiation and immunomodulatory potential and lack of ethical issues associated with their use. The microenvironment of donors and recipients selected in cytotherapy plays a crucial role in regenerative potential of transplanted MSCs, indicating interactions of cells with their microenvironment indispensable in MSC-mediated bone and dental regeneration. Since a variety of MSC populations have been procured from different parts of the tooth and tooth-supporting tissues, MSCs of dental origin and their achievements in capacity to reconstitute various dental tissues have gained attention of many research groups over the years. This review discusses recent advances in comparative analyses of dental MSC regeneration potential with regards to their tissue origin and specific microenvironmental conditions, giving additional insight into the current clinical application of these cells.
HEALTH
Newswise

Developmental principles informing human pluripotent stem cell differentiation to cartilage and bone

Human pluripotent stem cells can differentiate into any cell type given appropriate signals and hence have been used to research early human development of many tissues and diseases. Here, we review the major biological factors that regulate cartilage and bone development through the three main routes of neural crest, lateral plate mesoderm and paraxial mesoderm. We examine how these routes have been used in differentiation protocols that replicate skeletal development using human pluripotent stem cells and how these methods have been refined and improved over time. Finally, we discuss how pluripotent stem cells can be employed to understand human skeletal genetic diseases with a developmental origin and phenotype, and how developmental protocols have been applied to gain a better understanding of these conditions.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Regulating the fate of stem cells for regenerating the intervertebral disc degeneration

Lower back pain is a leading cause of disability and is one of the reasons for the substantial socioeconomic burden. The etiology of intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is complicated, and its mechanism is still not completely understood. Factors such as aging, systemic inflammation, biochemical mediators, toxic environmental factors, physical injuries, and genetic factors are involved in the progression of its pathophysiology. Currently, no therapy for restoring degenerated IVD is available except pain management, reduced physical activities, and surgical intervention. Therefore, it is imperative to establish regenerative medicine-based approaches to heal and repair the injured disc, repopulate the cell types to retain water content, synthesize extracellular matrix, and strengthen the disc to restore normal spine flexion. Cellular therapy has gained attention for IVD management as an alternative therapeutic option. In this review, we present an overview of the anatomical and molecular structure and the surrounding pathophysiology of the IVD. Modern therapeutic approaches, including proteins and growth factors, cellular and gene therapy, and cell fate regulators are reviewed. Similarly, small molecules that modulate the fate of stem cells for their differentiation into chondrocytes and notochordal cell types are highlighted.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Penn Researchers Develop Structural Blueprint of Nanoparticles to Target White Blood Cells Responsible for Acute Lung Inflammation

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the devastating impact of acute lung inflammation (ALI), which is part of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that is the dominant cause of death in COVID-19. A potential new route to the diagnosis and treatment of ARDS comes from studying how neutrophils – the white blood cells responsible for detecting and eliminating harmful particles in the body – differentiate what materials to uptake by the material’s surface structure, and favor uptake of particles that exhibit “protein clumping,” according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
8 News Now

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

For kids with severe scoliosis, growth-friendly surgeries cause more complications than single spinal fusion

Newswise — A Michigan Medicine study found that preadolescent children with severe neuromuscular scoliosis who are treated with growth-friendly surgery prior to spinal fusion have more complications and unplanned subsequent surgeries than those who only have the spinal fusion. Early-onset scoliosis is a potentially deadly curve in the spine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

SmartFlareTM is a reliable method for assessing mRNA expression in single neural stem cells

One of the most challenging tasks of modern biology concerns the real-time tracking and quantification of mRNA expression in living cells. On this matter, a novel platform called SmartFlareTM has taken advantage of fluorophore-linked nanoconstructs for targeting RNA transcripts. Although fluorescence emission does not account for the spatial mRNA distribution, NanoFlare technology has grown a range of theranostic applications starting from detecting biomarkers related to diseases, such as cancer, neurodegenerative pathologies or embryonic developmental disorders.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Researchers Teach Human Brain Cells in a Petri Dish to Play Pong, Could be Used in Future Cyborg Parts

Australia-based Cortical Labs utilized thousands of human brain cells grown atop of arrays of microelectrodes, or in other words, a biotechnological hybrid called ‘DishBrain’, to play a single-player version of the classic arcade game ‘Pong’. The researchers then compared the speed at which the mini-brain picked up the skill with that of artificial intelligence (AI). Read more for a video and additional information.
VIDEO GAMES
Newswise

Cell Therapy and Methods of Stem Cell Delivery for Regeneration of Heart Tissue Following Myocardial Infarction

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: S Samantha, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Cell Therapy and Methods of Stem Cell Delivery for Regeneration of Heart Tissue...
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Scientists construct first single-cell atlas of human, porcine eyes maps genes involved in eye disorders

The cell-by-cell atlas will help in the study of eye disorders and development of cell therapy to replace damaged eye tissue. A group of scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have constructed the world’s first single-cell atlas of the human and porcine eyes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetically engineered and enucleated human mesenchymal stromal cells for the targeted delivery of therapeutics to diseased tissue

Targeting the delivery of therapeutics specifically to diseased tissue enhances their efficacy and decreases their side effects. Here we show that mesenchymal stromal cells with their nuclei removed by density-gradient centrifugation following the genetic modification of the cells for their display of chemoattractant receptors and endothelial-cell-binding molecules are effective vehicles for the targeted delivery of therapeutics. The enucleated cells neither proliferate nor permanently engraft in the host, yet retain the organelles for energy and protein production, undergo integrin-regulated adhesion to inflamed endothelial cells, and actively home to chemokine gradients established by diseased tissues. In mouse models of acute inflammation and of pancreatitis, systemically administered enucleated cells expressing two types of chemokine receptor and an endothelial adhesion molecule enhanced the delivery of an anti-inflammatory cytokine to diseased tissue (with respect to unmodified stromal cells and to exosomes derived from bone-marrow-derived stromal cells), attenuating inflammation and ameliorating disease pathology. Enucleated cells retain most of the cells' functionality, yet acquire the cargo-carrying characteristics of cell-free delivery systems, and hence represent a versatile delivery vehicle and therapeutic system.
SCIENCE

