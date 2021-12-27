ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Ocean Name Drops Pharrell & Diddy In New 'Blonded Radio' Song

By Andy Bustard
HipHopDX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Ocean made his long-awaited return to speakers this past weekend — and he came bearing a Christmas gift for his fans. On Saturday (December 25), the elusive R&B singer hijacked Apple Music airwaves with a surprise Christmas episode of his Blonded Radio show, the platform where he’s previously premiered new...

