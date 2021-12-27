ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Reward increases to $150,000 for missing 3-year-old girl

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

More than $150,000 has been raised to help find a missing 3-year-old girl in San Antonio, Texas, who local officials say may be in "grave, immediate danger."

Lina Sadar Khil was last seen on Monday, Dec. 20 between 4 and 5 p.m. at a park on the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio, according to police. She was reported by her family as missing when she disappeared from a park near their home.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering a $100,000 reward, and the Crime Stoppers of San Antonio has offered $50,000 for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of a suspect accused of any involvement in the disappearance of Lina.

The FBI has joined the San Antonio Police Department in the search for the young girl. They are accepting any tips, video footage or insight concerning her potential whereabouts.

A vigil was held for Lina on Dec. 24 at the St. Francis Episcopal Church, where SAPD Chief William McManus asked attendees for help in their search.

San Antonio Police Department/Facebook - PHOTO: A photo of 3 year old Lina Sadar Khil was posted by the San Antonio Police Department on their Facebook account. Her family reported her missing on Dec., 20, 2021.

"We need your assistance, you know anything, even if you think it may not help. We want you to call us and give you any give us any information that you may have," McManus said.

There have not been any substantial updates in the case, according to SAPD.

On Facebook, the department stated, "We continue to deploy an all hands on deck approach to ensure no evidence, witness statement or clues are left undiscovered."

Lina is white, about 4-feet tall, and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Lina has straight, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing it in a ponytail with a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

"Unfortunately, I have to say that the longer the time lapses, the less hopeful we become," McManus said in a Dec. 22 press conference.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information on the case to call SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

