ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Kraken is working on a marketplace where customers can take out loans backed by their NFTs

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VILSW_0dWrV2YX00
Jesse Powell is the chief executive and co-founder of crypto exchange Kraken. Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is developing a marketplace where customers can use their non-fungible tokens as collateral for loans, according to a Bloomberg interview with CEO Jesse Powell.

"If you deposit a CryptoPunk on Kraken, we want to be able to reflect the value of that in your account. And if you want to borrow funds against that," Powell told Bloomberg.

Powell was referring to the CryptoPunk collection of 10,000 pixel-art images that's considered a groundbreaking project for NFTs, or digital representations of art, music and other items that live on blockchains.

Kraken's marketplace would ​​provide custody services and could appeal to people who want to do more with their NFTs beyond collecting, Powell said. He told Insider in an interview earlier this month that Kraken was aiming to open an NFT marketplace as early as February. Kraken currently serves 8.5 million customers, nearly doubling its base over the past year.

Bloomberg noted that Kraken's larger rivals Binance and FTX Exchange have started NFT marketplaces and crypto exchange Coinbase has a waiting list of millions of people who want to join its NFT marketplace. OpenSea, meanwhile, is one of the NFT world's largest marketplaces but it doesn't offer custody services.

The cryptocurrency market boomed to a valuation of more than $3 trillion during 2021, in part as the NFT section of the market grew in value largely as digital art has grown in popularity. NFT sales could hit a record $17.7 billion in 2021, according to Cointelegraph Research.

Highlighting such growth, the 225-year-old auction house Christie's in March sold an NFT art piece for a record-breaking $69 million.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

British bank Santander accidentally pays out $175 million to customers

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- British bank Santander said about 2,000 customers mistakenly received double payments on Christmas Day, with a total $175 million being accidentally paid out. The bank said the money was doled out over about 75,000 transactions for about 2,000 corporate and commercial customers. The institution said a technical error was to blame for the payments.
WORLD
BGR.com

Kraken wants to give you loans against your NFT

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: COVID-19 rapid tests, air fryer sale, Apple deals, more NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, have been all the rage this year. They’re partly responsible for the massive surges in the crypto industry. NFTs are digital forms of art, like the image above that sold for $69 million back in March. Around that time, bitcoin was hitting new highs. This massive interest in NFTs allowed the market to grow swiftly in 2021. As a result, many expect this somewhat controversial blockchain-based form of art to thrive in the future. NFTs could be a staple of the future of...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

NFT-Backed Loans? Kraken Is On It!

Jesse Powell — the co-founder and CEO of major crypto exchange Kraken — suggested the firm plans to offer non-fungible token-backed (NFT) loans to the users of its upcoming NFT marketplace. What Happened: Powell said during a recent Bloomberg interview that Kraken will launch its NFT marketplace in...
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Powell
siliconangle.com

Crypto exchange Kraken wants to let people borrow against their NFTs

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is developing a way for people to use nonfungible tokens as collateral for loans, the exchange’s founder and Chief Executive Jesse Powel told Bloomberg News on Friday in an interview. NFTs are blockchain-based technology that allows people to buy, sell and trade digital assets such as...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Kraken CEO says forthcoming platform will enable NFT-collateralized loans

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says the exchange's forthcoming non-fungible token (NFT) platform will provide services to allow customers to extract additional value from their collectibles. Powell told Bloomberg News that Kraken plans to offer custody services for NFTs, as well as the ability to use NFTs as collateral for loans.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketplaces#Ftx#Blockchains#Bloomberg#Nft#Ftx Exchange#Cryptopunk#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Opensea#Cointelegraph Research#Christie
cryptonews.com

Kraken Set To Let Users Borrow Funds Against Their NFTs

US crypto exchange Kraken is working on a new functionality which would enable its users to borrow funds against their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to the company's CEO, Jesse Powell. “If you deposit a CryptoPunk on Kraken, we want to be able to reflect the value of that in your...
MARKETS
Fortune

Kraken plans to open NFT marketplace to attract collectors and speculators

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kraken founder and Chief Executive Officer Jesse Powell says the cryptocurrency exchange is working on a non-fungible token marketplace that could appeal to customers who want to do more than just collect digital art.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
cryptoslate.com

Kraken to join list of exchanges launching a NFT marketplace

In recent times, centralized exchanges are stepping up efforts into breaking into the NFT space with a number of new initiatives. So far, top crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and FTX have released different variations of adoption of the nascent niche in the crypto space. The latest amongst these top...
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Burn Feature for Merchants to Be Launched by Crypto Payment Provider

Non-custodial crypto payments processor NOWPayments will add an optional feature that will allow merchants to burn Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. The Amsterdam-headquartered company says that it will be burning 3% of its “relationshib” with the community of the top canine coins. Burning refers to the process of sending...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Florida has a new crypto-themed restaurant offering 'bitcoinana split,' 'crypto cuban' sandwiches, and 'dogedog' hotdogs that accepts all cryptocurrencies as payment

A crypto-themed restaurant offering customers offbeat-sounding food items opened in Florida this month. Customers can choose from a wide-ranging menu including "Crypto Cuban" sandwiches, "Dogedog" hotdogs, and a "Bitcoinana split." The bistro's owner said his 24-year-old son is the inspiration behind the restaurant's concept. Sign up here for our daily...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy