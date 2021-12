On Friday, the long-awaited matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will finally kickoff. The Georgia Bulldogs made it to the College Football Playoff after a nearly perfect season was upended at the last possible moment prior to the postseason. Georgia went a perfect 12-0 in the regular season, winning the SEC regular-season crown and cruising through its entire regular-season schedule. The Bulldogs, led by a top-ranked defense that has allowed a hair over 10 total touchdowns and 3,600 yards of total offense through 13 games, were unable to beat the then-underdog Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, dropping the Bulldogs from the No. 1 seed to the No. 3 seed. Now, with the No. 3 seed, the Bulldogs will face Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines — ranked No. 2 and making the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance — in the Orange Bowl.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO