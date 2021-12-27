Russia’s Severstal will need to pay $340m in extra taxes in 2022

The relationship between the European Union and Switzerland could fall apart if negotiations over the country’s place in the EU market fail, says European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.Talks of Switzerland binding more closely to the EU’s single market rules and a cap on their mutual agreements - which have gone on for 10 years - collapsed in May after stiff opposition from the Swiss.“Should new negotiations not lead to success, the bilateral agreements that were still in force would gradually expire and make our relationship obsolete at some point,” said Mr Sefcovic in an interview published in Der Spiegel...
By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
Russia’s Gazprom hasn’t booked transit capacity for Monday for natural gas exports via a key pipeline route to Germany, which was sending gas eastwards for a sixth consecutive day. Gazprom has not booked transit export capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus to Poland and Germany for December...
Udokan Copper, one of the companies owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s holding firm USM, announced that it has joined the UN Global Compact. Joining the initiative means the company voluntarily agrees that its business strategy and operations should align with the UN Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Facebook has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine looming. Facebook parent Meta, along with Alphabet’s Google, faces a...
January 1 sees a new set of stricter post-Brexit customs rules come into place for companies shipping goods to the EU. The PA news agency takes a look at the rule changes.What were the previous customs rules for goods coming to Britain from the EU?Until today, HM Revenues and Customs allowed for a 175-day delay on companies submitting customs declarations. But from January 1 2022, the ability to delay submissions will end.Rules on country of origin documents will also get marginally stricter, with declarations needing to be made when goods arrive here. Those rules will be ramped up later in...
In a €2.5-million deal with Grupo Sacyr S.A, Cyprus-based Atalaya Mining (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM) has become a major player in the Ossa-Morena Metallogenic Belt, located in the Badajoz province in southwestern Spain. According to the company, the Ossa-Morena Metallogenic Belt has strong exploration potential for a range of...
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Sunday on Twitter that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year. Earlier this week, Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to say that Musk should pay taxes and...
Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink.
Chinese consumers bought $108 billion worth of imported produce in 2020, with that number set to grow for 2021 as imports jumped nearly 30 percent year on year in the first three quarters.
But under laws set to kick in on January 1, all producers of food shipped to China will have to register with the customs authority -- yet another barrier for international companies that have long complained of being unfairly penalised.
The extra hurdle was previously required only for products posing potential health risks, such as seafood. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's graft enforcement agency has warned Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and its membership chain Sam's Club over its alleged removal of Xinjiang products on Friday. "Walmart must respect China's standpoint and the Chinese people's feelings if they want to 'stand firm' in the Chinese market," the...
Food supplies face further disruption from 1 January due to a "medieval" government IT system that is still not yet ready to process post-Brexit paperwork, The Independent has learned.Companies importing food from the EU must comply with reams of additional red tape from Saturday but, with just hours to go, it was still not possible for some traders to submit vital details of their cargo because government software is plagued by technical bugs.Problems primarily affect shipments of fruit, vegetables and plants, with importers also experiencing difficulty logging details of animal products. The government said it was aware of the issue...
Santander's U.K. bank is seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times of London.
China’s industrial firms are doing much better this year than in 2020, but the improvement in profits is patchy, with miners and raw material providers benefiting from higher commodity prices at the expense of manufacturers. In the first 11 months of the year, industrial profits climbed 38% from a...
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday inaugurated a new ferronickel plant with 1.8 million tonne output capacity in southeast Sulawesi province built for an estimated $2.7 billion. The plant was built by PT Gunbuster Nickel Indonesia, a local unit of China’s Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, at a nickel processing centre...
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
Because of rising prices and inflation in the United States, the median cost of living monthly stipend will increase to compensate for the rising costs of goods and services. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) will rise by $92 each month starting in January 2022. As part of the increase in...
