ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oregon expected to hire Tosh Lupoi as defensive coordinator

By Matt Zenitz about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After three seasons working in the NFL, Tosh Lupoi is set to return to the college level. Lupoi, who is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Oregon Football: Tosh Lupoi is yet another home run hire for Dan Lanning

Tosh Lupoi has reportedly been added to the Oregon football coaching staff by Dan Lanning and he continues to knock these hires out of the park. Dan Lanning is absolutely killing it in Eugene thus far. He has yet to officially set up camp with Oregon football full-time as he’s preparing for the Orange Bowl against Michigan, but he’s putting together one heck of a coaching staff.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Brett Favre Very Clear

During Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Aaron Rodgers set the Green Bay Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes with his 443rd score through the air. In doing so, he surpassed his former teammate and NFL legend Brett Favre. After the game, Rodgers expressed what it was...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Interest In Cowboys’ Assistant Coaches

One of the hardest parts of sustained NFL success is retaining top assistant coaches. On Tuesday, news came down that the Jaguars reached out to the Cowboys about coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn. During Mike McCarthy’s presser, Dallas’ head coach addressed the potential interest in members of his staff....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Pac 12
firstsportz.com

“He can be a Franchise QB”: Shannon Sharpe on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are on their hottest streak in the NFL. They have won all of their previous seven matchups. Despite starting the season with only a single win, the Dolphins have managed to get back in the game thanks to their young QB Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nothing short of sensational.
NFL
On3.com

Former NFL referee disagrees with controversial Mississippi State play

Another special teams disaster set back Mississippi State before halftime against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, sparking controversy on the punt return rules. Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay took issue with the Mississippi State play, taking his thoughts about the officiating crew to Twitter on Tuesday night.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama: 3 advantages the Crimson Tide have over Cincinnati

It’s difficult to narrow down Alabama’s distinct advantages over Cincinnati in their Cotton Bowl Playoff semifinal. Let’s try. There’s obviously the overriding advantage that comes with being the most dominant program in recent history and perhaps the best program of all time. One could point to a rabid fan base, a strong group of boosters that fund facilities or any number of reasons why Alabama is largely considered the better program. However, let’s not sell the Bearcats short.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Micah Parsons provides initial assessment of Kyler Murray

Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has become one of the best and most versatile defenders in the NFL in his first season, striking fear in many quarterbacks. However, this week he faces one of the league’s most elusive and talented quarterbacks in Kyler Murray. Ahead of the Cowboys and...
NFL
The Spun

Cincinnati’s Defensive Coordinator Has Message For Alabama

We’re just three days away from watching Alabama and Cincinnati clash in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites heading into this matchup, but the Bearcats won’t be discouraged by the SEC powerhouse. On Tuesday afternoon, Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel spoke to the media...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy