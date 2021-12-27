ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Give’m Health: Respiratory Therapy Director Reports

RSV has been on the rise this sick season for young and old. Respiratory Therapy Director Buz Fletcher with Ashley Regional Medical Center confirms that RSV started early this year, in October versus when...

oakpark.com

Public health director was definitely harassed

Something extremely divisive happened in Oak Park a few weeks ago. Several OPRF High School parents organized a rally on Dec. 4, following an announcement of new COVID mitigation measures at the school. Whatever the intent of that rally was, it turned into a personal attack on a member of our community, Theresa Chapple-McGruder, the director of the Department of Public Health.
OAK PARK, IL
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Larimer County health director reflects on a year of COVID

Larimer County continues to see high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations as the country prepares to enter the third calendar year of the pandemic. Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales reflected in an interview on the county’s progress fighting the virus, remembering the optimism brought about by successful vaccine trials and the surprising devastation of the delta variant.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
cchwyo.org

Thanks for working here this week: Marla Leat, BSRT, RRT, Respiratory Therapy

Campbell County Health is proud of its employees, and we want the CCH family and the Campbell County community to know about the good work that they do for this organization. Allow us to introduce Marla Leat, BSRT, RRT, a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming. Marla earned certifications in Neonatal Resuscitation Program and pediatric advanced life support (PALS), and earned her Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy (BSRT). In the seven years she has been in the Respiratory Therapy department, Marla has learned how to provide respiratory therapy in all the inpatient areas of CCMH, and has trained in outpatient procedures and pulmonary rehabilitation.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
thepampanews.com

Health Tips: The rewards of a giving spirit

When Mark Twain said, “It is better to give than receive -- especially advice,” he was being clever, for sure. But he overlooked the especially powerful benefit that giving bestows. Good health. Researchers from Ohio State University have discovered that people who are emotionally giving and believe they...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dallassun.com

Rare superbug that poses global threat found

More cases of a drug resistant fungal superbug have been discovered, this time in a new US state. Oregon health officials have announced three cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have described as posing a 'serious? concern for the world.
SALEM, OR
Corydon Democrat

First Omicron variant case documented in Indiana

The Indiana State Dept. of Health recently announced that the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Indiana. The variant was detected through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. The specimen was collected from an unvaccinated patient on Dec. 9. Indiana was one of just seven states...
INDIANA STATE

