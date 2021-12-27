Give’m Health: Respiratory Therapy Director Reports

Campbell County Health is proud of its employees, and we want the CCH family and the Campbell County community to know about the good work that they do for this organization. Allow us to introduce Marla Leat, BSRT, RRT, a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette, Wyoming. Marla earned certifications in Neonatal Resuscitation Program and pediatric advanced life support (PALS), and earned her Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy (BSRT). In the seven years she has been in the Respiratory Therapy department, Marla has learned how to provide respiratory therapy in all the inpatient areas of CCMH, and has trained in outpatient procedures and pulmonary rehabilitation.

