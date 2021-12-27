ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Researchers hope new telescope offers unique look at space

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n91RZ_0dWrPF1900

The world's largest and most powerful space telescope has blasted off on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope rocketed away Saturday from French Guiana in South America. A European Ariane rocket provided the Christmas morning lift.

The 30-minute launch sequence went off largely without a hitch.

"I want to congratulate the team on this incredible achievement — Webb's launch marks a significant moment not only for NASA, but for thousands of people worldwide who dedicated their time and talent to this mission over the years," said Thomas Zurbuchen the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Webb's scientific promise is now closer than it ever has been. We are poised on the edge of a truly exciting time of discovery, of things we've never before seen or imagined."

Webb is now hurtling toward its destination 1 million miles away from the surface of the Earth. It will take a month to get there and another five months of commissioning before it begins to return images to Earth.

NASA partnered with space agencies in Europe and Canada to build and launch the new telescope.

NASA says the four infrared imaging instruments on the telescope will allow researchers to study far-away "celestial objects with much greater clarity than ever before."

The $10 billion observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. The 30-year-old Hubble has experienced several software problems in recent years, leaving it unavailable for long stretches.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Space.com

Nibiru: The Nonexistent Planet

Linked to the close of the Mayan calendar, a variety of rumors spread regarding ways the world could end back in 2012. One popular contender was Nibiru, a supposed planet that some claimed would collide with Earth at the end of that year. But despite the buzz, there's no scientific evidence supporting the alleged planet's existence — and, of course, our planet survived 2012 without absorbing a massive impact.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

This bizarre cube on the moon has everyone’s attention

A Chinese lunar rover has spotted something very odd on the moon, and scientist can’t agree on just what it is. A mystery cube-shaped object was spotted in the distance, and described as a “hut” according to Chinese-language site Our Space. China’s Yutu-2 rover is exploring the...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Zurbuchen
Outsider.com

Monster Asteroid Will Hurtle Towards Earth’s Atmosphere in New Year

There’s a gigantic asteroid speeding towards the planet. And it’s giving us the whole Don’t Look Up vibe. Now, don’t freak out too much when we tell you this. Said asteroid is the size of a football field and is supposed to get close to Earth, Jan. 11. But there’s no need for a Doomsday Clock. Let’s quantify space close. Normal human close (even with social distancing) isn’t the same as astronomically close. This asteroid is set to pass within 3.48 million miles of our planet. That still makes it an NEO. That’s a near-earth object for you non-space types.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
abc17news.com

NASA will launch mission to an unexplored world in 2022

Some of the most exciting space missions are ready to kick off in 2022. This year, expect the first images and science results from the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, see a new mission launch to study an unexplored world and watch a NASA spacecraft deliberately crash into an asteroid’s moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#French#European#Ariane#Nasa Headquarters
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Did NASA hire 24 theologians? Here's what you actually need to know

Social media claimed the space agency is using religious experts to predict reactions to aliens. The search for life beyond Earth is already riddled with conspiracy. Throw some religion in the mix and it’s enough to get people enticed. Several news websites were buzzing with rumors over NASA recently hiring a team of theologians to help predict humanity’s reaction to finding alien life. However, that’s barely half the truth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Elon Musk says humans landing on Mars in 10 years is ‘worst case scenario’

Elon Musk has predicted that SpaceX will land humans on Mars within the next ten years.The SpaceX CEO made the comments talking to podcaster Lex Fridman. Mr Fridman asked Mr Musk for an estimation of how long it would take to reach the Red Planet, to which Mr Musk replied: "Best case is about five years, worst case 10 years."The estimate is based, Mr Musk said, on factors such as "engineering" the SpaceX Starship that would take humans there. He also claimed that "Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made."He continued: "The fundamental optimization of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

What NASA’s 10 billion dollar space telescope is hoping to find

The James Webb Space Telescope, recently launched by NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, is an incredible piece of kit. According to NASA, its origami-style construction includes a mirror which consists of 18 segments made of ultra-lightweight beryllium. It has a huge sunshield the size of a tennis court which consists of five layers to keep the telescope safe from the intense heat of the sun. And it is armed with four instruments, both cameras and spectrometers, which are super sensitive and can pick up the faintest of signals from space. They work in the infrared wavelength, allowing the telescope to peer through clouds of dust which would obscure its view if it looked in the visible light wavelength.
ASTRONOMY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy