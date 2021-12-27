ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Resentencing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos: Judge Sets Reconsideration Hearing For Jan. 13

By Anica Padilla
 3 days ago

(CBS4) — On Monday, the judge agreed to schedule a resentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos , the truck driver who crashed a semi-truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019, killing four people and injuring several more. He was sentenced to 110 years in prison, under minimum sentencing laws, after being convicted of 27 charges , including vehicular homicide.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos (credit: CBS)

On Monday, Alexis King, the Jefferson county district attorney, asked the judge to lower Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence down to 20 to 30 years.

Judge A. Bruce Jones agreed to schedule the resentencing hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The judge questioned how much discretion he has in the resentencing, which he called “troubling.”

During the original sentencing hearing earlier this month, the judge made it clear he did not agree with the sentence, but was bound to it under the law.

“If I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,” he said.

Since then, the case has gained nationwide attention, with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West calling for changes.

“Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end,” she wrote .

During the hearing on Monday, the judge expressed new worries.

“I’m concerned about turning this thing into a circus and it will not be a circus, as far as I’m concerned,” Jones stated. “Any outbursts will result in the immediate removal of that person from the courtroom.”

Judge Jones said will not hear from anyone on the defense side, other than counsel. He said, however, he is willing to hear from victims impacted by the crash — if they choose to.

“I’ll hear them out if they want to speak to me,” he said. “They don’t have to put themselves through that stress again.”

He said he prefers to hold the hearing in person, but wants it available online for others to watch.

“I’m anticipating doing it in person, unless COVID changes my mind,” he stated.

